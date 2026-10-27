Serie A - Game Week 33 28 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Santos FC and Palmeiras will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Palmeiras are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Santos FC host Palmeiras at home in a Serie A fixture that pitches a side fighting for continental qualification against one of the division's form teams.

Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras arrive having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over Fluminense and a 2-0 league win over Athletico Paranaense, and it has carried them to second place in the Serie A table with the title race entering its final stretch.

Palmeiras have also secured their place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final, where they will face Estudiantes de La Plata in Montevideo on 28 November. That achievement adds further context to just how well-drilled and focused Ferreira's squad has been across this period.

Santos, managed by Cuca, sit eighth in the table and come into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Bahia that ended in controversy. Neymar was sent off after covering his mouth during an argument with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, an incident that has since been referred to Brazil's Sports Tribunal. The 34-year-old now faces a potential six-match ban following a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Philippe Coutinho has added genuine creativity to Santos' attack since joining the club, and Cuca will need him to be influential if his side are to trouble a Palmeiras defence that has conceded just twice across their last five games.

With Santos within reach of the top six and Palmeiras pushing for the title, both clubs have plenty riding on this result.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cuca has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Santos. The fitness management of Philippe Coutinho remains a point of interest, and updates will be added closer to kick-off. Neymar's availability is also subject to ongoing disciplinary proceedings following his red card against Bahia.

For Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

Santos head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Bahia, and they also picked up a 1-2 win away at Fluminense earlier in that run. A 2-2 draw at Flamengo and a 1-2 victory at Sao Paulo round out a sequence that shows Santos can take points on the road, though the single defeat to Atletico MG and the dropped points against Bahia show they are not yet consistent at home.

Palmeiras have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A victory over Red Bull Bragantino, and they also claimed a 0-1 Copa Libertadores win at Fluminense in that stretch. A 4-1 league win over Corinthians and a 0-2 victory over Athletico Paranaense further illustrate the consistency Ferreira's side have produced. Across those five matches, Palmeiras scored nine goals and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture in September 2026, which ended 0-0. Before that, Palmeiras won 3-0 at home against Santos in the same competition in August 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Palmeiras hold the stronger record, with Santos' sole victory coming in a 1-0 Serie A home win in November 2025.

Standings

Palmeiras sit second in the Serie A table and remain in contention for the title, while Santos are eighth and within striking distance of the top six and the continental places that come with it. The gap between the two sides in the standings gives this fixture an asymmetric edge: Palmeiras are chasing the summit, while Santos need a result to keep their European ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: