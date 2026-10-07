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Serie A
team-logoSantos FC
team-logoFlamengo
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Watch Santos FC vs Flamengo Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Santos FC vs Flamengo
Santos FC
Flamengo
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Santos FC and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 29

Today's game between Santos FC and Flamengo will kick off at Oct 8, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Flamengo are listed below.

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Santos FC host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that pits one of the division's in-form sides against the table-toppers in what shapes up as a genuine test of Santos' continental ambitions.

Cuca's Santos arrive into this match with momentum behind them. They have won four of their last five matches, including a 2-1 Serie A victory over Sao Paulo in their most recent outing, and Philippe Coutinho has already made his presence felt after the former Liverpool playmaker came off the bench to inspire that derby win.

Cuca did issue a note of caution after that result, stressing that Coutinho will need careful management before he is ready for full fixtures. How the coach handles the veteran creator's workload could be one of the more interesting tactical questions heading into this game.

Flamengo arrive as Serie A leaders, sitting top of the table under Leonardo Jardim. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and arrive at Vila Belmiro in the kind of form that makes them a difficult opponent for any side in the division.

The head-to-head record favours Flamengo in recent seasons. They have won three of the last five meetings between the clubs, including a 3-1 win earlier this year, and Santos will need to produce something above their recent level to turn that record around.

Santos' commercial ambitions are also growing off the pitch, with the club having confirmed a new kit partnership with Adidas set to begin in 2028. On the pitch, though, Friday's match is the more pressing concern.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos FC vs Flamengo Probable lineups

Manager

  • Cuca

Cuca has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Santos squad at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Flamengo, Leonardo Jardim has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

SAN

SAN - Form

CAM
W2-0
CRU
W2-1
CAM
L4-2
REM
W1-2
SAP
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FLA

FLA - Form

REM
W0-1
INV
W0-2
COR
W2-1
INV
D1-1
BGT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Santos head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo, and they also beat Cruzeiro 2-1 in the league earlier in September. The one blemish was a 4-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG, though that followed a 2-0 win over the same opponents in the first leg. Santos have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Flamengo have also been in consistent form, winning four of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino, and they also beat Corinthians 2-1 in the league. A 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente del Valle is the only dropped points in that run. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santos FCDrawFlamengo
2
0
3
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
FT
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
Serie A
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
3
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-1 to Flamengo, a Serie A fixture played at Flamengo's ground in April 2026. Across the last five encounters, Flamengo hold the stronger record with three wins to Santos' one, and a single Santos home win in July 2025 stands as the visitors' only victory in that run.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2818645523+3260
W
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2816934721+2657
D
W
D
D
W
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2814774332+1149
W
D
L
D
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2813964436+848
W
L
W
D
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
28121064335+846
L
W
W
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2813694240+245
W
L
W
L
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2812793732+543
W
D
W
L
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2811894341+241
W
W
W
W
W
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
28108103743-638
L
D
L
W
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
29107123332+137
D
L
L
D
L
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
28106123332+136
L
W
L
W
W
12
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2898114145-435
L
W
D
D
L
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2997132842-1434
D
L
D
W
L
14
MirassolMirassolMIR
2989123342-933
D
W
D
W
L
15
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2988132933-432
L
L
L
L
L
16
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2787123441-731
W
W
L
W
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
29710123136-531
W
L
W
L
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
2979133038-830
D
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2959153247-1524
D
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
28310152953-2419
D
D
L
W
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Flamengo arrive as Serie A leaders, while Santos sit eighth in the table. The gap in positions reflects the scale of the task for Santos, though a win would strengthen their push for a continental qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Flamengo today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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