Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Santos FC and Bahia will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Bahia are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Santos FC host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides, with the table tight enough that the result could shift the picture in the top half meaningfully.

Cuca's Santos arrive at this game in decent nick. Three wins from their last five Serie A outings tell a positive story, and Philippe Coutinho has been a real spark since joining the club, coming off the bench to change games and giving Cuca a genuine attacking threat to deploy. The veteran playmaker's fitness management remains a work in progress, but his presence alone lifts Santos.

Bahia come into this one in mixed form under Rogerio Ceni. A 1-0 win over Mirassol last time out was welcome, but it followed defeats to Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Athletico Paranaense in recent weeks. Ceni's side are capable of putting together good performances, as their 3-2 away win at Red Bull Bragantino showed, but consistency has been elusive.

Santos sit eighth in the Serie A table, while Bahia are one place above them in seventh. With both clubs within striking distance of the top six, this is a match where three points could have a real impact on each side's continental ambitions.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is close, and recent meetings have produced goals. Expect a competitive afternoon at Santos' ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santos FC vs Bahia live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cuca has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Santos. The fitness management of Philippe Coutinho remains a point of interest, with the coach having stressed careful handling for the veteran playmaker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Bahia, Rogerio Ceni has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

Santos head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Fluminense on October 18, a result that continued a run of positive form. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 at Flamengo and beat Sao Paulo away from home. The one blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Atletico MG. Santos scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Bahia arrive with two wins and three losses from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat at Flamengo on October 18, which followed a 1-0 win over Mirassol. Consecutive defeats to Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense earlier in the run highlight a difficult stretch. Bahia scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 in a Serie A fixture played in April 2026, with Bahia as the home side. Before that, Bahia won 2-0 at home against Santos in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, the record is evenly contested, with the sides sharing draws and wins across recent seasons.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Santos sit eighth and Bahia are seventh, with both clubs in close proximity heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: