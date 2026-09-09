Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 9 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Santos FC and Atletico MG will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Santos FC vs Atletico MG is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos FC host Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana, a continental tie that arrives at a difficult moment for the home side. Vila Belmiro is the backdrop, and the stakes for Cuca's squad extend well beyond this competition.

Santos head into this match carrying significant weight. Neymar has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscle injury suffered during the Copa do Brasil second leg against Palmeiras, a blow that leaves the club's most important player sidelined as they fight to avoid relegation in Serie A. The 34-year-old was visibly distressed after being forced off at Vila Belmiro and publicly criticised the state of his own club's pitch.

Despite that setback, Santos have shown resilience in recent weeks. A 2-3 Serie A win at Internacional on September 6 was a positive result, and a goalless Copa do Brasil draw with Palmeiras on September 3 demonstrated defensive organisation when it was needed most.

Atletico MG arrive in Porto Alegre — and now Santos — in strong form across all competitions. Eduardo Dominguez's side sit top of their Copa Sudamericana group and have not lost in their last five outings, a run that includes a 2-1 Cup win over Cruzeiro and back-to-back Serie A victories. They did suffer a 2-0 defeat to Sao Paulo on September 5, but that result has not disrupted their broader momentum.

The visitors are eighth in Serie A, competing on multiple fronts without losing their edge. Dominguez has managed his squad rotation carefully through a congested schedule, and Atletico's continental form suggests they are taking the Copa Sudamericana seriously.

For Santos, this is a match that demands a response. Playing at home without their captain, against a side in form, Cuca's team must find a way to compete. TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time are all listed below.

How to watch Santos FC vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cuca has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Santos ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data at this stage. The absence of Neymar, ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscle injury, is the defining factor in Santos' preparations. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Eduardo Dominguez has also yet to name a projected lineup for Atletico MG, with no injury or suspension information confirmed for the away side. Further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Santos have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Serie A win at Internacional on September 6, following a goalless Copa do Brasil draw with Palmeiras on September 3. Earlier in the run, Santos beat Corinthians 1-0 in the league, lost 3-0 to Palmeiras in the Cup, and drew 1-1 with Mirassol in Serie A. Santos scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Atletico MG have not lost in their last five outings, taking three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Sao Paulo on September 5, which followed a 2-1 Copa do Brasil win over Cruzeiro on September 2. Before that, Atletico beat Vitoria 2-1 in the league, drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the Cup, and drew 0-0 with Internacional in Serie A. Atletico scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on April 11, 2026, when Santos hosted Atletico MG and won 1-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture in September 2025, with Atletico as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Santos hold a slight edge with two wins to Atletico's one, alongside two draws, and the five meetings have produced a combined four goals.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana, Atletico MG sit first in Group B, while Santos are placed second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: