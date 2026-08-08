Serie A - Game Week 22 9 Aug 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Santos FC and Athletico Paranaense will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Athletico Paranaense are listed below.

Santos FC host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Vila Belmiro faithful will be hoping their side can build momentum in a congested mid-season schedule.

Santos arrive into this match off the back of a Copa do Brasil quarter-final run, having edged past Remo on away goals. The club's most famous face, Neymar, has been central to that run — and he remains the figure around whom Santos build their attacking play.

The Brazilian forward has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. He has publicly hinted that retirement from club football could follow when his Santos contract expires at the end of the year, adding an undercurrent of uncertainty to every appearance he makes.

Athlético Paranaense make the trip south sitting third in the Serie A standings, making this one of the more consequential away assignments on their calendar. Odair Hellmann's side have shown real consistency in the league this season, though a heavy cup defeat to Vitória will have stung.

The visitors will be determined to protect their top-three position and will arrive with the confidence of a team that has won three of their last five across all competitions.

For full details on how to watch this Serie A fixture, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Santos FC vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos are managed by Cuca, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Athlético Paranaense are led by Odair Hellmann, but similarly, no detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

Santos have picked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 away win over Remo in the Copa do Brasil on August 5, which sealed their passage to the quarter-finals. Earlier in that run, they beat Universidad Central 4-2 in the Copa Sudamericana and drew 2-2 with Chapecoense AF in Serie A. Santos have scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Athlético Paranaense's last five shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-0 loss to Vitória in the Copa do Brasil on August 6, a sharp reversal after beating the same side 2-0 just two days earlier. In Serie A, they have been solid — drawing 0-0 with Corinthians, beating Internacional 2-0, and winning 1-2 at São Paulo. The visitors have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-1 to Athletico Paranaense at home in Serie A on February 12, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Athletico Paranaense hold the stronger record with two wins to Santos' one, with two draws also in that span. Athletico have scored eight goals in those five matches, while Santos have managed four.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Athletico Paranaense sit third while Santos are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: