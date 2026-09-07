Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 8 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Santa Fe and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Santa Fe vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santa Fe host Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Brazilian side making the trip to Colombia for a Group G fixture that could shape the final stages of their continental campaign.

Santa Fe come into this match in mixed domestic form but have shown they can compete at this level. Pablo Repetto's side drew 2-2 with Fortaleza in their most recent Primera A outing and have picked up wins against Millonarios and River Plate in recent weeks, giving them a platform to build on at home.

Vasco arrive with their Serie A situation weighing heavily on the squad. Pedro Emanuel's side sit 17th in the Brazilian top flight and are fighting on two fronts, which adds a layer of complexity to their Copa Sudamericana commitments.

The away side's most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Fluminense, a setback that will have tempered some of the confidence built from back-to-back cup wins over Vitoria and a 3-1 league victory over Cruzeiro.

Vasco are second in Group G, which means this fixture carries real significance. A positive result in Colombia could strengthen their position in the group and keep their continental ambitions alive.

For Santa Fe, three points at home would be a statement. Repetto's team know their ground can be a fortress, and they will look to exploit a Vasco side that has been stretched across competitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vasco da Gama are led by Pedro Emanuel. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the away squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Santa Fe have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza in the Primera A on September 5, following a 3-2 league win over Millonarios. Earlier in the run, they beat River Plate 1-1 on aggregate to advance in Copa Sudamericana and drew 0-0 with America de Cali. Across those five matches, Santa Fe scored seven goals and conceded five.

Vasco da Gama have won three and lost two of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Fluminense on September 6, which followed a 2-0 cup win over Vitoria on September 3. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Cruzeiro 3-1 in the league and won 4-1 away at Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana, with their other defeat a 4-1 loss at Palmeiras on August 23. Vasco scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data is available between Santa Fe and Vasco da Gama. Further historical context will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama currently sit second. Santa Fe's group position is not confirmed in available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: