Primera A - Game Week 12 22 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Sep 22, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Santa Fe vs Deportivo Cali is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santa Fe host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with form, pressure, and table positions all shaping what is at stake.

Santa Fe come into this match with momentum behind them. Pablo Repetto's side beat Alianza FC 4-1 in their most recent Primera A outing, a result that lifted them to sixth in the Clausura standings. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign, though, ended on a sour note after a 2-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama.

Deportivo Cali arrive in better shape than they were just weeks ago. Rafael Dudamel's side have back-to-back wins in the Primera A, beating Cucuta 3-0 and Once Caldas 2-1, and sit eighth in the Clausura table. The squad has shown signs of stabilising after a turbulent run that included a heavy cup defeat.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. The last time they met, in March 2026, the match ended 1-1 at Deportivo Cali's ground. Santa Fe have won two of the last five encounters, with Cali taking one win and two draws across the same stretch.

With Santa Fe holding home advantage and Cali carrying form into the fixture, this is a match that could shift the balance in the Clausura table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs Deportivo Cali live.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Cali head into the match under Rafael Dudamel. No injury or suspension information is currently confirmed for the away squad either. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Santa Fe have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Primera A win over Alianza FC, which followed a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco da Gama. Earlier in the run, Repetto's side beat Tolima 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Vasco in the first leg. Santa Fe scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Deportivo Cali have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Primera A win over Cucuta, which followed a 2-1 victory at Once Caldas. A 1-1 draw with Millonarios and a 3-0 cup loss to Atletico Nacional also feature in that run. Cali scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1 at Deportivo Cali's ground in a Primera A fixture. Looking at the last five encounters, Santa Fe have won twice, including a 1-0 home win in February 2024 and a 1-0 victory when hosting Cali in November 2025. Deportivo Cali claimed one win in that stretch, a 2-0 home result in May 2025, with two matches ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura, Santa Fe sit sixth and Deportivo Cali eighth, meaning both clubs are in the top half of the table but close enough together that this result could shift the order. In the Apertura, Santa Fe finished seventh and Cali ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: