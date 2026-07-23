Today's game between Santa Fe and Caracas will kick-off at Jul 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Santa Fe vs Caracas is available to watch live via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. Each platform offers live streaming access to Copa Sudamericana fixtures.

Santa Fe host Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in the group stage.

Pablo Repetto's side arrive in reasonable form across two competitions. Three wins from their last five matches, including a notable victory over Club Atletico Penarol in the Copa Libertadores, reflect a squad capable of competing at the continental level.

Santa Fe have been active in South American competition this season, and a home fixture in the Sudamericana gives Repetto's squad the opportunity to build momentum in front of their own supporters.

Caracas come into this match under Henry Melendez after a difficult run in the Sudamericana. A 3-1 defeat to Botafogo in their most recent outing was a setback, though they had shown resilience earlier in the group phase with back-to-back draws against Racing Club.

The Venezuelan side currently sit second in Group E, meaning the stakes for Caracas are clear. A positive result in Colombia would keep their qualification hopes firmly intact.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Caracas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture.

Caracas head coach Henry Melendez is also without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Santa Fe have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Club Atletico Penarol in the Copa Libertadores, and they also beat Club Atletico Platense 2-1 in the same competition. A 4-0 victory over America de Cali in the Primera A rounds out a productive stretch. Their only defeat in this run came against Junior FC, a 0-0 scoreline recorded as a loss, with a draw in the reverse fixture. Santa Fe have scored eight goals across those five games.

Caracas have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana. They drew twice with Racing Club, 1-1 and 2-2, and claimed wins over Independiente Petrolero and Rayo Zuliano. Caracas have scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded eight as well, reflecting an open defensive record.





Head-to-Head Record

SFE Last 2 matches CAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Caracas 0 - 0 Santa Fe

Santa Fe 2 - 1 Caracas 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice before, both in the Copa Sudamericana in September 2010. The most recent of those meetings saw Santa Fe win 2-1 at home on September 17, 2010. A week later, Caracas hosted the return fixture, which ended 0-0. Santa Fe hold the superior record across the two meetings.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Sudamericana, Caracas currently occupy second place. Standings data for Santa Fe's group position is not available at this time.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Caracas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: