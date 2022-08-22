WATCH: Sancho puts Man Utd ahead of Liverpool with ice-cold finish

- Sancho took his time to shoot
- Van Dijk failed to close him down
- United grabbed their first lead of season
WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho cooly finished off a patient Manchester United attack in the 16th minute. Taking Anthony Elanga's pass in the box, he faked out James Milner with a clever drag-back before slotting a shot calmly into the bottom corner.
SANCHO DELIVERS!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 22, 2022
He uses some fancy footwork to lose the defender and put Manchester United up 1-0. #MUFC
📺 @peacockTV | #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/hIjALQEal3
That composure 🤤— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022
Calm as you like from Jadon Sancho and Manchester United lead at Old Trafford! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7ZkB2jf1FO
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal capped off a strong start to the game for Manchester United. The Red Devils came into the game in terrible form but began with confidence, putting themselves in a strong position to prevent Liverpool securing their third successive victory at Old Trafford for the first time ever.