WATCH: Sancho puts Man Utd ahead of Liverpool with ice-cold finish

Jadon Sancho put Manchester United 1-0 up against Liverpool at Old Trafford with a composed first-half finish.

Sancho took his time to shoot

Van Dijk failed to close him down

United grabbed their first lead of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho cooly finished off a patient Manchester United attack in the 16th minute. Taking Anthony Elanga's pass in the box, he faked out James Milner with a clever drag-back before slotting a shot calmly into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal capped off a strong start to the game for Manchester United. The Red Devils came into the game in terrible form but began with confidence, putting themselves in a strong position to prevent Liverpool securing their third successive victory at Old Trafford for the first time ever.