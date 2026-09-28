UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico San Marino

Today's game between San Marino and Albania will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

San Marino vs Albania is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Marino host Albania at the Stadio Olimpico San Marino in Serravalle in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, with the visitors arriving as strong favourites despite their own recent difficulties.

Roberto Cevoli's San Marino come into this fixture without a win in their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 defeat to Finland, a result that underlines the scale of the task facing the hosts.

Albania, under Rolando Maran, have endured a difficult run of their own. Maran's side have won just one of their last five matches, though that victory came in their most recent outing, a 2-0 win over Belarus in UEFA Nations League C that will provide a genuine lift heading into Serravalle.

With Albania sitting second in the group standings and San Marino fourth, the visitors have real incentive to press for three points and consolidate their position at the top end of the table.

San Marino will look to make life difficult at home, but the gap in quality between the two sides is considerable. Albania will be expected to impose themselves from the first whistle.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Marino vs Albania live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch San Marino vs Albania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Cevoli takes charge of San Marino with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rolando Maran names his Albania squad with no confirmed injury or suspension news currently provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

San Marino have lost four of their last five matches, picking up just one point from a goalless draw. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 7-0 defeat to Finland in UEFA Nations League C, and they also suffered losses to Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, and the Faroe Islands across that run. Across those five games, San Marino scored just two goals while conceding thirteen.

Albania's recent record shows one win from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, which ended a run of four consecutive defeats. Those losses included a 0-1 defeat to Luxembourg and a 0-1 reverse against Israel. Albania scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 5-0 to Albania in September 2021, a World Cup qualification fixture played at Albania's home ground. Before that, Albania won 2-0 away at San Marino in March 2021, also in World Cup qualification. Across the four recorded meetings in this dataset, Albania have won all four, scoring thirteen goals and conceding none.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Finland FIN 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 W 2 Albania ALB 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 3 Belarus BLR 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 4 San Marino SMR 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Albania sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, placing them in a strong position to push for promotion, while San Marino are fourth, leaving them at risk of further pressure from below should results not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Albania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: