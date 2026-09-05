Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 5 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Talleres will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

San Lorenzo vs Talleres is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

San Lorenzo host Talleres in the Liga Profesional, with both Buenos Aires and Córdoba clubs carrying form concerns into this meeting.

Nestor Gorosito's San Lorenzo have won just once in their last five league outings. Three defeats in that run have left them sitting 11th in Clausura Group A, and pressure on the home side to arrest the slide is mounting.

Talleres arrive in no better shape. Jorge Sampaoli's squad has won once in five Liga Profesional matches as well, and back-to-back losses earlier in August exposed defensive frailties that have not been fully resolved. The visitors sit 15th in the same group.

Sampaoli, a coach of considerable pedigree, has not yet found the consistency Talleres need. His side conceded ten goals across their last five league games before the most recent round, and while a 2-2 draw with Rosario Central offered some encouragement, the underlying numbers remain a concern.

For San Lorenzo, the mood has been unsettled. A Copa Argentina exit compounded league frustrations, and Gorosito will need a response from his squad at home.

With both clubs occupying the lower half of their group and points at a premium, this fixture carries genuine urgency for either dugout.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Lorenzo vs Talleres, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Talleres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nestor Gorosito takes charge of San Lorenzo for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jorge Sampaoli leads Talleres into this match. No injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away squad either, and a projected XI for the visitors is yet to be announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

San Lorenzo have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Instituto on September 1, continuing a difficult run. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and beat Union 1-0 on August 15. The two defeats in the run came against Huracan, 2-0, and Central Cordoba de Santiago, 1-0. San Lorenzo have scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Talleres have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago on August 30. A 2-2 draw with Rosario Central preceded that, but losses to Gimnasia Mendoza, 3-1, and Lanus, 3-0, sit earlier in the sequence. The one standout result was a 4-0 away win over Club Atletico Platense on August 3. Talleres have scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 0-0 when Talleres hosted San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional on March 1, 2026. Before that, San Lorenzo won 2-1 away at Talleres in July 2025, and claimed a 1-0 home victory in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Liga Profesional, San Lorenzo hold three wins to Talleres' none, with two matches drawn.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, San Lorenzo are placed 11th while Talleres sit 15th. In the Apertura Group A, San Lorenzo are seventh and Talleres are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Talleres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: