Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Newell's Old Boys will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 6:15 PM.

US-based viewers can watch San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys live via Fanatiz or ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Lorenzo host Newell's Old Boys in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season moves into its final stretch.

Ruben Dario Insua's side come into this match with momentum behind them. Back-to-back Liga Profesional wins over Deportivo Riestra and Estudiantes have lifted the mood at San Lorenzo after a difficult run that included heavy defeats to Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors.

Newell's arrive in better shape than their recent record might suggest. Frank Kudelka's side picked up a win over Central Cordoba de Santiago in their last outing, a result that adds some confidence ahead of a trip to a San Lorenzo side finding their feet again.

In the Apertura Group A, San Lorenzo sit seventh while Newell's are deep in the lower reaches in 14th, giving the hosts a clear positional advantage in that table. The Clausura standings offer a different picture, with Newell's in sixth and San Lorenzo in ninth, meaning both clubs have something to play for across both standings.

This is a fixture where form lines cross and neither side can afford to look past the other. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys live.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo are managed by Ruben Dario Insua, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Newell's Old Boys are led by Frank Kudelka, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

San Lorenzo head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over Estudiantes, following an earlier 1-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra. The low points of that run were a 3-0 defeat to Defensa y Justicia and a 2-0 loss to Boca Juniors. Across those five matches, San Lorenzo scored six goals and conceded six.

Newell's Old Boys recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Platense during this run. A 1-0 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza was their only loss, while draws against Lanus and Velez Sarsfield rounded out the five fixtures. Newell's scored four goals and conceded three across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, a Liga Profesional fixture at Newell's that ended goalless. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Newell's hold the stronger record with two wins to San Lorenzo's one, with two matches ending level, including a 2-2 Copa de la Liga Profesional draw in March 2024 and a 1-1 Liga Profesional result in July 2024.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A, San Lorenzo sit seventh while Newell's are 14th, placing the hosts in a significantly stronger position in that table. The Clausura Group A tells a different story, with Newell's in sixth and San Lorenzo in ninth, meaning the visitors hold the edge there.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Newell's Old Boys today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: