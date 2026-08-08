Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 9 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Huracan will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 2:00 PM.

San Lorenzo vs Huracan is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. FOX Deportes and Fox One carry the match on linear television, while Fubo, Fanatiz, and ViX offer live streaming options for those watching online.goal-ee





San Lorenzo and Huracan meet in the Liga Profesional in what is a Buenos Aires derby with real stakes for both clubs. The fixture brings together two sides who have taken contrasting paths through the early weeks of the Argentine season.

Nestor Gorosito's San Lorenzo arrive at this match in poor form. Three defeats in their last four Liga Profesional outings have placed pressure on the squad, and a loss to Central Cordoba de Santiago in their most recent league game has done little to ease the mood around the club.

Huracan, managed by Diego Martinez, are not in commanding form either. A goalless draw away to Atletico Tucuman last time out extended a run that has produced just one win from their last five matches across all competitions.

The two clubs occupy mid-table positions in their respective Apertura and Clausura groups, meaning a win here carries genuine weight in the standings. Neither side can afford to let this one slip.

For supporters unable to get to the ground, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo head coach Nestor Gorosito has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Diego Martinez's Huracan are in a similar position, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

San Lorenzo have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Gimnasia Mendoza, a 1-0 win in the Liga Profesional on July 28. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Central Cordoba de Santiago. Across the five games, they scored two goals and conceded four.

Huracan have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Atletico Tucuman on August 4, and their only win in that run came with a 1-0 victory over Banfield on July 25. They scored two goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on February 8, 2026, when Huracan beat San Lorenzo 1-0 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, the clubs drew 0-0 when San Lorenzo hosted in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Huracan have won two, San Lorenzo have won none, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Apertura, San Lorenzo sit seventh in Group A while Huracan are seventh in Group B. In the Clausura, San Lorenzo are ninth in Group A and Huracan occupy seventh place in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: