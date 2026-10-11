Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 11 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Deportivo Riestra will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 1:45 PM.

San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Riestra is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

San Lorenzo host Deportivo Riestra in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Ruben Dario Insua's San Lorenzo come into this game off the back of a damaging 3-0 defeat to Defensa y Justicia, their second heavy loss in recent weeks following a 2-0 reversal against Boca Juniors. Three defeats from their last five Liga Profesional matches have left them in a difficult position, and another slip here would deepen the pressure on the squad.

Deportivo Riestra, under Guillermo Duro, have found consistency just as elusive. A 3-0 loss to Lanus sits in their recent record alongside a pair of draws, and they arrive having failed to win any of their last three Liga Profesional outings.

Both sides are positioned in the same half of the Clausura Group A table, meaning this is a direct contest between two clubs that need points to improve their standing. The margin for error is shrinking for each.

With neither team able to afford a setback, this fixture should produce an urgent and competitive contest. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Riestra live.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo are managed by Ruben Dario Insua. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Riestra are led by Guillermo Duro. Similarly, no team news has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, with further details expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

San Lorenzo have taken one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Defensa y Justicia, and they also lost 2-0 to Boca Juniors earlier in that run. A 1-1 draw with Independiente was their only point from the middle three fixtures. They have scored three goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Deportivo Riestra's last five competitive matches produced one win, three draws, and one loss. Their most recent Liga Profesional result was a 1-1 draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago, while a 3-0 defeat to Lanus remains the low point of that stretch. They drew 1-1 with Club Atletico Platense and 0-0 with Gimnasia Mendoza in that period, with their only victory coming against Talleres.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have met five times in recent seasons, with the series closely contested throughout. The most recent encounter, a Copa Argentina fixture in July 2026, ended 1-1, as did their Liga Profesional meeting in March 2026 when Riestra hosted San Lorenzo. San Lorenzo's only win in the last five came in October 2025, a 1-0 home victory, while Riestra claimed a 1-0 win when the sides met in May 2024. One match ended goalless. The record across the five fixtures shows one win apiece and three draws.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, both San Lorenzo and Deportivo Riestra occupy the same position, meaning neither side has been able to separate themselves from the other in this phase of the competition. In the Apertura Group A, San Lorenzo hold a considerably higher position than Riestra, though the Clausura standings are what matter most heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: