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Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
PayPal Park
team-logoSt. Louis City
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City
San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis City
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 19
PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:30 PM.

This MLS fixture is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

San Jose Earthquakes host St. Louis City at PayPal Park in a Western Conference MLS fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Earthquakes sit third in the Western Conference standings, but their recent form tells a more complicated story. Bruce Arena's side have lost two of their last three league games, conceding eight goals in the process, and will need a sharp response in front of their home support.

St. Louis City arrive in San Jose in considerably better shape. Yoann Damet's team have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result, a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake, ended a three-match winning run but did little to dent their confidence.

The visitors hold a strong recent record in this fixture. St. Louis City have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, and their quality in transition has been a consistent feature of Damet's setup this season.

For San Jose, this is a chance to reassert themselves at home. PayPal Park has been a fortress at times this campaign, and the Earthquakes will look to rediscover the form that earned them third place in the West.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch this MLS fixture live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City Probable lineups

San Jose Earthquakes crest
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
Formation
St. Louis City crest
St. Louis City
STL
St. Louis City crest
St. Louis City
STL

Manager

  • B. Arena

San Jose Earthquakes are managed by Bruce Arena. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

St. Louis City are led by Yoann Damet. As with the Earthquakes, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI has been confirmed at this stage. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

SJE

SJE - Form

CLR
L2-0
POT
W1-3
ORL
L0-4
LAG
D1-1
CIN
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
STL

STL - Form

AUS
W3-0
SKC
W3-2
LAG
W1-3
CLR
W1-0
RSL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati in MLS play. They also lost 0-4 to Orlando City and fell 2-0 to Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup. Their sole win in that run came against Portland Timbers, a 3-1 away result. San Jose have struggled defensively, conceding ten goals across those five games.

St. Louis City's last five matches tell a markedly different story. They have won four and drawn one, picking up twelve points from a possible fifteen. A 3-0 win at Austin FC and a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City highlight their attacking output during that stretch. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Real Salt Lake, with their only other non-win being that draw. City have conceded just four goals across the five games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San Jose EarthquakesDrawSt. Louis City
1
0
4
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
3
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
0
FT
6Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 26, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes won 3-2 away at St. Louis City in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, St. Louis City won 3-1 in San Jose in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, St. Louis City have won three times to San Jose's two, with the visitors edging the overall goal count at twelve goals to nine.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
1710433817+2134
D
D
L
W
L
2
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
1910453519+1634
D
W
W
W
W
3
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
1810353724+1333
L
D
L
W
L
4
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
1810262724+332
W
W
W
D
D
5
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
178362925+427
D
L
L
D
W
6
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
187653225+727
D
L
D
W
W
7
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
187562424026
D
W
W
W
W
8
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
187383333024
W
W
D
W
L
9
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
177372022-224
L
L
L
L
L
10
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
186662025-524
D
D
L
D
L
11
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
1871102725+222
W
L
W
L
L
12
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
195772429-522
D
D
L
L
D
13
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
185673229+321
D
W
L
L
D
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
184592236-1417
L
L
W
L
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
1842121846-2814
L
L
W
L
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit third while St. Louis City are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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