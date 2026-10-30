Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 17:00 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 5:00 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription.

San Jose Earthquakes host Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the regular season draws to a close.

Bruce Arena's Earthquakes sit fifth in the West, inside the playoff places but with their position under pressure after a difficult run of results. A home win here is not just desirable — it is close to necessary if San Jose want to protect their postseason standing.

Real Salt Lake arrive in considerably better shape. Pablo Mastroeni's side have won three of their last four MLS matches, beating Austin FC, St. Louis City, and Sporting Kansas City in that stretch. The visitors come to PayPal Park with momentum and a clear sense of what another three points would mean for their own playoff push.

The two sides met just two weeks ago, drawing 1-1 in Salt Lake City. That result will be fresh in both camps, and neither manager is likely to want a repeat of a shared spoils outcome given what is at stake in the table.

Arena will need a sharper performance from his side at home. San Jose have drawn four of their last five MLS matches and have struggled to close games out, a pattern that has cost them ground in the standings.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a chance to consolidate their position and apply further pressure on the sides above them. Mastroeni's squad has shown in recent weeks that it can win away from home, and they travel to the Bay Area with confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena has not confirmed his starting lineup for San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pablo Mastroeni is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Real Salt Lake, with no injury or suspension details reported for the travelling squad. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Colorado Rapids, and they also drew 1-1 with Nashville SC earlier in the run. The Earthquakes' only win in the sequence came in a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers, and they have conceded in four of their last five matches. San Jose have struggled to win games, with three of their last four results ending level.

Real Salt Lake have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Austin FC, and they also beat St. Louis City 3-0 in that run. A 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes and a defeat to Philadelphia Union sit alongside a 1-3 win over Sporting Kansas City. RSL have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five matches, with their recent form pointing to a side that has found consistency in front of goal.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 15, 2026, when Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture in Salt Lake City. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely balanced: Real Salt Lake have won two, San Jose have won two, and one match has ended level. Earlier results include a 4-0 San Jose win at home in February 2025 and a 2-1 Real Salt Lake victory in July 2025.

Standings

In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes sit fifth — inside the playoff positions but with ground to protect — while Real Salt Lake are ninth, close enough to the postseason picture to make this a fixture with real urgency for both sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: