Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 22:30 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream the game at no additional cost across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles.

San Jose Earthquakes host Portland Timbers at PayPal Park in a Western Conference MLS fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

The Earthquakes come into this match in reasonable shape, sitting fifth in the Western Conference. Bruce Arena's side have been difficult to beat at home and will look to press their postseason case with three points.

Portland arrive under pressure. Marti Cifuentes's side are ninth in the Western Conference and have lost two of their last five matches, a run that has left their playoff position fragile heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Timbers have shown they can score goals. A 5-4 win over Minnesota United earlier in September highlighted their attacking capacity, though their defensive record across recent weeks remains a concern for Cifuentes.

San Jose drew 2-2 with Los Angeles FC in their most recent outing and have dropped points in three of their last five matches. Arena's side will need to be sharper if they are to hold off Portland and the clubs chasing them in the standings.

This is a fixture that matters. Portland need a result to protect their playoff spot, while San Jose are well-placed but cannot afford to slip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers live.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Jose, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marti Cifuentes is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No Portland players are listed as unavailable, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC, which followed a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC. The Earthquakes also claimed a 2-3 away victory at San Diego FC during this run. Arena's side have shown consistency without being dominant, mixing wins with draws across the period.

Portland Timbers carry a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Atlanta United, following a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. The standout result of the run was a 5-4 win over Minnesota United on September 6. Cifuentes's side scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS in May 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes beat Portland Timbers 3-1 at Providence Park. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in Portland in June 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, San Jose hold the stronger record, with the five fixtures producing a mix of results across MLS and US Open Cup competition.

Standings

San Jose sit fifth in the Western Conference, placing them firmly in the playoff positions with ground to protect. Portland are ninth, on the fringes of the postseason picture and in need of points to secure their place in the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: