Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Orlando City will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV. MLS matches are streamed exclusively through Apple TV, with a standard subscription giving fans access to every game live or on demand, with no local blackout restrictions.

San Jose Earthquakes host Orlando City at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

The Earthquakes arrive in decent shape by Western Conference standards, sitting second in the table and looking to build on a positive run at home. Bruce Arena's side picked up a win against Portland Timbers in their most recent MLS outing, though their form across all competitions has been uneven.

Orlando City make the trip west under Martin Perelman with problems of their own. A 6-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati last time out in MLS left the Lions sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, and that kind of result tends to sharpen focus heading into a cross-conference road game.

The Lions did show they can score goals, putting four past Atlanta United in the US Open Cup, but their defensive record over recent weeks raises questions they will need to answer at PayPal Park.

For San Jose, home form is where the points have been coming. The Earthquakes will look to their own supporters to drive a result that could consolidate their position near the top of the West.

With MLS back in full swing after the World Cup break, this fixture is a chance for both teams to reset their ambitions for the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes are managed by Bruce Arena, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Orlando City head coach Martin Perelman also has no reported injuries or suspensions listed at this time. As with the home side, team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over Portland Timbers in MLS, a positive note after back-to-back defeats to FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC. They also suffered a 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids in the US Open Cup during that run. Across those five games, the Earthquakes scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Orlando City have two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent MLS match ended in a heavy 6-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati. Before that, they beat Atlanta United 4-1 in the US Open Cup and edged Philadelphia Union 4-3 in the league. Orlando have scored 12 goals in their last five matches but conceded 14, reflecting a side capable of attacking intent but with clear defensive vulnerabilities.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2024, when Orlando City won 1-0 at PayPal Park in an MLS regular season match. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Orlando City have the stronger overall return, with San Jose claiming one win and the sides drawing once. The most lopsided result in the dataset was a 5-0 Orlando City victory at home in June 2021.

Standings

San Jose Earthquakes sit second in the Western Conference, while Orlando City are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: