Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 22:30 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

San Jose Earthquakes host Nashville SC at PayPal Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits the Western Conference's fourth-placed side against the team leading the East.

Bruce Arena's Earthquakes have been one of the more consistent sides in the West over recent weeks. Three wins and two draws from their last five matches, without a defeat, have kept them firmly in the conversation for a strong postseason seeding.

Nashville arrive in California as the form team in the Eastern Conference. BJ Callaghan's side have won four of their last five MLS matches, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sporting Kansas City and a 4-1 win over Austin FC, and carry the confidence of a squad that has found its stride at the right moment in the season.

The Earthquakes drew their two most recent matches, 1-1 against Real Salt Lake and 1-1 against Colorado Rapids, so Arena will be looking for his side to sharpen up at home after back-to-back draws.

For Nashville, this is a chance to extend their lead at the top of the East on the road. For San Jose, protecting home turf against one of the league's best sides will be the measure of where they stand heading into the postseason.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena takes charge of San Jose Earthquakes for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan also has no confirmed team news listed. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away squad, and the projected XI has not yet been confirmed. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have gone unbeaten across their last five MLS matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Real Salt Lake, following a 1-1 draw at home to Colorado Rapids. Earlier in the run, a 3-1 win over Portland Timbers and a 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo FC provided the wins. San Jose scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Nashville SC have been in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, following a 4-1 victory at Austin FC. Earlier wins over Toronto FC (2-0) and Chicago Fire FC (3-0) underline a side that has kept clean sheets in three of their last five outings. Nashville scored thirteen goals across those five matches and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2024, when Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Nashville. The four-match head-to-head record shows two draws, one win for San Jose, and no wins for Nashville across the recorded meetings, with the sides sharing a 2-2 draw in April 2022 and a 1-1 draw in September 2023.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, arriving at PayPal Park as one of the top sides in the league. San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth in the Western Conference, meaning both clubs are well positioned for the postseason, though Nashville's status as conference leaders gives this road trip an added dimension.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: