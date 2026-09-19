Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Levi's Stadium

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no local or national blackout restrictions and no additional pass required.

San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in a Western Conference fixture that matters to both clubs as the 2026 MLS regular season moves toward its final weeks.

Bruce Arena's side come into this game in improved form. San Jose have won two of their last three matches, including back-to-back victories over San Diego FC and Houston Dynamo FC, and will feel the momentum is with them heading into a home fixture against a side they have beaten before this season.

Los Angeles FC arrive having dropped points in their most recent outing. Marc Dos Santos's side lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on September 13, a result that interrupted a run of positive form and will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip north.

Son Heung-min's presence in the LAFC squad has added a different dimension to their attack since his arrival from Tottenham in August 2025, and the South Korean international gives Dos Santos a consistent threat capable of changing a game in an instant.

The Western Conference standings make this a fixture with real consequence. San Jose sit fourth in the West while LAFC occupy sixth, meaning three points for either side would carry genuine weight in the playoff picture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Jose Earthquakes, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marc Dos Santos has similarly not released confirmed team news for Los Angeles FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage, and further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four available MLS matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on September 13. Before that, San Jose beat San Diego FC 3-2 and drew 1-1 at Austin FC, with their only defeat in this run a 5-1 loss at Minnesota United on August 23. The Earthquakes have scored five goals and conceded seven across their last five fixtures.

Los Angeles FC head into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on September 13, which ended a run that had included a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York and draws against Real Salt Lake, DC United, and Portland Timbers. Dos Santos's side have scored seven goals and conceded five across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 19, 2026, when Los Angeles FC hosted San Jose Earthquakes and lost 4-1. Before that, LAFC won 4-2 at San Jose in September 2025 and 2-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Jose hold three wins to LAFC's two, scoring 13 goals to their opponents' 11.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth while Los Angeles FC are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: