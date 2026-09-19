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Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
Levi's Stadium
team-logoLos Angeles FC
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
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Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Major League Soccer - Game Week 26
Levi's Stadium

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no local or national blackout restrictions and no additional pass required.

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Apple TV

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San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in a Western Conference fixture that matters to both clubs as the 2026 MLS regular season moves toward its final weeks.

Bruce Arena's side come into this game in improved form. San Jose have won two of their last three matches, including back-to-back victories over San Diego FC and Houston Dynamo FC, and will feel the momentum is with them heading into a home fixture against a side they have beaten before this season.

Los Angeles FC arrive having dropped points in their most recent outing. Marc Dos Santos's side lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on September 13, a result that interrupted a run of positive form and will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip north.

Son Heung-min's presence in the LAFC squad has added a different dimension to their attack since his arrival from Tottenham in August 2025, and the South Korean international gives Dos Santos a consistent threat capable of changing a game in an instant.

The Western Conference standings make this a fixture with real consequence. San Jose sit fourth in the West while LAFC occupy sixth, meaning three points for either side would carry genuine weight in the playoff picture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Arena

Bruce Arena has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Jose Earthquakes, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marc Dos Santos has similarly not released confirmed team news for Los Angeles FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage, and further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

SJE

SJE - Form

MIN
L1-5
HOU
D0-0
AUS
D1-1
SDI
W2-3
HOU
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LAF

LAF - Form

POT
D1-1
DCU
D0-0
RSL
D2-2
RNY
W2-0
SKC
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last four available MLS matches, with their most recent result a 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on September 13. Before that, San Jose beat San Diego FC 3-2 and drew 1-1 at Austin FC, with their only defeat in this run a 5-1 loss at Minnesota United on August 23. The Earthquakes have scored five goals and conceded seven across their last five fixtures.

Los Angeles FC head into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on September 13, which ended a run that had included a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York and draws against Real Salt Lake, DC United, and Portland Timbers. Dos Santos's side have scored seven goals and conceded five across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San Jose EarthquakesDrawLos Angeles FC
1
0
4
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
1
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
4
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
4
FT
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
3
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
Leagues Cup
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
4
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
9Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 19, 2026, when Los Angeles FC hosted San Jose Earthquakes and lost 4-1. Before that, LAFC won 4-2 at San Jose in September 2025 and 2-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Jose hold three wins to LAFC's two, scoring 13 goals to their opponents' 11.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2414465323+3046
L
W
L
W
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2513483228+443
L
W
D
D
L
3
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2512764942+743
W
W
W
D
L
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2512584436+841
W
W
D
D
L
5
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2511864235+741
W
D
W
D
W
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2611784127+1440
L
W
D
D
D
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
25112123332+135
W
D
L
W
L
8
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2595114747032
L
D
W
L
D
9
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2586114242030
L
L
L
W
W
10
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
2679103140-930
D
L
W
L
D
11
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2485113739-229
L
L
D
L
L
12
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
2578103743-629
L
L
L
D
W
13
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2578103244-1229
W
D
D
W
D
14
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
237792530-528
D
D
D
D
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2453162659-3318
W
L
L
L
D
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth while Los Angeles FC are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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