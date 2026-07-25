Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Stanford Stadium

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Jose Earthquakes host LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that arrives at a telling moment for both clubs.

The Earthquakes come in carrying the bruises of a 4-0 home defeat to Orlando City in their most recent outing, a result made all the more painful by Antoine Griezmann announcing himself to MLS with a superb debut goal. Bruce Arena's side had been sitting second in the Western Conference, and they will want to reassert themselves on home soil quickly.

For the Galaxy, the mood is similarly unsettled. Greg Vanney's squad have lost their last two MLS matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC, and sit tenth in the West. A side that looked capable of threatening the top half has stalled at the wrong time.

The Galaxy have also been active in the transfer market recently. Kyogo Furuhashi completed a move to Carson after a difficult spell in England, and Vanney will be hoping the Japanese forward can provide a spark as the second half of the season builds momentum.

This fixture carries genuine stakes for both sides. San Jose need a win to protect their position near the top of the conference. The Galaxy need one to stop a slide that is threatening to push them out of playoff contention entirely.

The California Clasico never lacks for edge, and this version arrives with both teams under pressure to deliver. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena oversees San Jose Earthquakes with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available for this fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Greg Vanney is in charge for LA Galaxy, and the situation is similar on the visitors' side. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have taken three points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-0 home loss to Orlando City in MLS. The one bright spot in the run was a 3-1 win at Portland Timbers in late May. Across those five games, San Jose scored eight goals and conceded twelve, a return that reflects a side struggling for consistency at both ends.

LA Galaxy have collected four points from their last five outings, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 home loss to St. Louis City. The Galaxy's only win in the run came away at Seattle Sounders FC, a 2-0 result in May. They drew 1-1 with Houston Dynamo and were beaten 3-1 by Sporting Kansas City during that stretch. The Galaxy scored five goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, played at Stanford Stadium on June 29, 2025 in MLS. Before that, LA Galaxy won 1-0 as the home side in an MLS fixture on May 29, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, LA Galaxy hold two wins to San Jose's one, with two draws, and the five games have produced eleven goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes currently sit second while LA Galaxy are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: