Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 22:30 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackout restrictions. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Jose Earthquakes host Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs.

Bruce Arena's side sit fifth in the West and come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win. San Jose beat San Diego FC 3-2 in their most recent outing on September 10, a result that snapped a difficult run and gave the Earthquakes genuine belief heading into this home fixture.

Houston arrive in San Jose as one of the conference's most consistent sides. Ben Olsen's team occupy second place in the Western Conference and have lost just once in their last five matches, grinding out results with a disciplined defensive structure.

The Dynamo's most recent outing produced a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on September 10, a result that keeps them firmly in the mix at the top of the West. Olsen will want to maintain that momentum on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. The last meeting between them ended 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on August 30, and San Jose will be looking to use home advantage to tip the balance in their favour.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Jose Earthquakes, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Ben Olsen has similarly not released confirmed team news for Houston Dynamo FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage, and further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over San Diego FC on September 10, which followed a 1-1 draw at Austin FC on September 6. The Earthquakes also drew 0-0 with Houston Dynamo before suffering a 5-1 defeat at Minnesota United and a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy during this stretch. San Jose have scored five goals and conceded ten across those five outings.

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on September 10, which followed a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC on September 5. The Dynamo's only defeat in this run came 2-1 at St. Louis City on August 23, while earlier wins over Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes — the latter a 0-0 draw — reflect a side that defends well and finds ways to take points. Houston have scored four goals and conceded three across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 30, 2026, when Houston Dynamo FC and San Jose Earthquakes drew 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium in MLS. Before that, San Jose won 2-1 at Houston in August 2025, while the sides drew 3-3 at PayPal Park in May 2025. Houston claimed a 1-0 win at San Jose in July 2024 and a 2-1 home victory in March 2024. Across the last five meetings, each side holds two wins, with one draw, and the goal tally stands at seven for San Jose against five for Houston.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit second while San Jose Earthquakes are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: