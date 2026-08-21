NWSL - Game Week 19 21 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 10:00 PM.

San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals is available to watch live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up or log in to stream the match through the link below.

San Diego Wave FC host Utah Royals in NWSL action, with both clubs chasing points in a competitive table that still has plenty to play for.

Jonas Eidevall's Wave have been inconsistent in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last five league matches. A draw against Denver Summit FC last time out did little to ease the pressure on a side that needs to rediscover its best form.

Utah, by contrast, arrive with genuine momentum. Jimmy Coenraets' side edged Bay FC 3-2 in their most recent outing and have won three of their last five, with a thumping 5-1 victory over Portland Thorns among those results.

The Royals sit third in the NWSL standings, three places above the Wave in fifth, and a win here would strengthen their grip on a top-three spot with the season entering its final stretch.

For San Diego, this is a chance to arrest a run that has seen them fail to win any of their last four. Home advantage matters, and the Wave will need to use it.

Below, you'll find everything you need to watch this NWSL fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC are managed by Jonas Eidevall, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI will be added closer to kick-off when official squad news is released.

Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets is also yet to have his side's team news confirmed, with no injury or suspension details currently listed. Updates will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

San Diego Wave FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Denver Summit FC, and their only victory in that run came away at Washington Spirit. The Wave have struggled for consistency, conceding in four of those five games.

Utah Royals have been in stronger form, winning three and losing two of their last five. They beat Bay FC 3-2 in their latest match and earlier dismantled Portland Thorns 5-1. Utah have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, though they have also conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when San Diego Wave FC won 2-1 away at Utah Royals in the NWSL. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, San Diego have won four times to Utah's one, with the Wave scoring 12 goals and conceding seven in those meetings.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Utah Royals sit third while San Diego Wave FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: