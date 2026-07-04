Today's game between San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 8:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

San Diego Wave FC host Gotham FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. The Wave sit top of the league, and Gotham arrive as reigning champions with fresh silverware in their cabinet.

San Diego have been in strong form since the NWSL returned from its four-week break for the FIFA Men's World Cup. The Wave topped the standings with 25 points before the pause and have picked up where they left off, making them the team to beat in the league this season.

Gotham, meanwhile, come into this match with momentum of their own. The New York-New Jersey club lifted the NWSL Challenge Cup in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the Kansas City Current 2-0 in the first professional women's soccer match played in the state. Goals from Esther González and rookie Jordynn Dudley sealed the trophy.

Gotham have also been active in the transfer market during the break. Australia international Sam Kerr, the former Chelsea forward, has signed with the club through the 2030 season, marking a return to the New York-New Jersey area where she previously played for Sky Blue FC. Her arrival adds another attacking option for Juan Carlos Amoros.

Jonas Eidevall's Wave will be determined to protect their position at the summit. A home fixture against the champions is exactly the sort of test that defines title challenges, and San Diego will be eager to show their early-season form was no fluke.

For full details on how to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC are managed by Jonas Eidevall, while Gotham FC are led by Juan Carlos Amoros. No injury or suspension information is currently available for either side, and no confirmed lineups have been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego Wave FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory away at Chicago Stars on May 31, and they also beat Washington Spirit 2-1 and Angel City FC 2-1 during that run. The one blemish came in a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride, sandwiched around a 2-2 draw with Houston Dash. The Wave have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Gotham FC have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five NWSL matches and drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Houston Dash on May 31, and they also beat Seattle Reign FC 2-0 and Chicago Stars 2-0 in that sequence. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Boston Legacy FC. Gotham have scored six goals and conceded just two across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 13, 2025, when Gotham FC won 2-0 at San Diego in an NWSL regular season fixture. Before that, Gotham won 1-0 as the home side on May 16, 2025. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Gotham FC have won three times and the sides drew once, with San Diego yet to claim a victory in this run of matches.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, San Diego Wave FC sit first while Gotham FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: