NWSL - Game Week 27 25 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between San Diego Wave FC and Boston Legacy FC will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 7:00 PM.

This NWSL fixture will be available to watch live on the Roku Sports Channel. You can live stream the match via the Roku platform at https://therokuchannel.roku.com/

San Diego Wave FC host Boston Legacy FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Jonas Eidevall's Wave have been one of the form sides in the league, stringing together five consecutive wins to push themselves into contention near the top of the table. Their football has been purposeful and their results have followed.

Boston Legacy FC arrive under Filipa Patao in a far more difficult position. Sitting deep in the lower half of the standings, they need points urgently and will be hoping their recent back-to-back wins have given the squad some belief ahead of a tough road trip.

The contrast in trajectories makes this a fixture with genuine stakes. San Diego will want to press their advantage at the top, while Boston need to prove their recent upturn is real.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC are managed by Jonas Eidevall, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of this fixture. Full squad details and any late changes will be updated closer to kick-off.

Boston Legacy FC head coach Filipa Patao also has no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. Updates on squad availability will be added as they become available.

Form

San Diego Wave FC come into this match in outstanding form, winning all five of their last NWSL fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory away at North Carolina Courage, and they also claimed wins over Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville in that run. Across those five matches they scored eight goals and conceded just four, with a 2-0 win over Kansas City Current among the highlights of a dominant stretch.

Boston Legacy FC have won three of their last five NWSL games, though two defeats sit in that run. They beat Racing Louisville 2-1 in their most recent match and put four past Portland Thorns in a 4-2 road win earlier in the period. Losses to Seattle Reign FC and Houston Dash show there is still inconsistency to address, but the back-to-back wins will provide some confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the provided data came in April 2026, when Boston Legacy FC hosted San Diego Wave FC and lost 1-0 in an NWSL regular season match. San Diego claimed that single-goal win on the road, and that result is the sole head-to-head reference point available ahead of this fixture.

Standings

San Diego Wave FC sit second in the NWSL table, firmly in the mix for top honours as the season progresses. Boston Legacy FC are in 13th place, making this a meeting between a side pushing for the summit and one battling to climb out of the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: