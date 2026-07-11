Today's game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC will kick-off at Jul 11, 2026, 8:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

San Diego Wave FC host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that pits the league leaders against a side still searching for consistency in the second half of the campaign.

Jonas Eidevall's Wave sit top of the NWSL standings and have backed up a strong first half of the season with a winning return from the league's break. A 2-0 win over Gotham FC on July 5 kept them clear at the summit, and San Diego have now won three of their last five league matches.

Angel City arrive on the back of a morale-boosting result. Alexander Straus's side beat Orlando Pride 2-0 on July 4, snapping a run of two straight defeats and offering a reminder of what they are capable of when at their best.

The Californian derby adds an extra edge to proceedings. These two clubs have met four times in their recent head-to-head history without producing a clear dominant force, and both sets of players will be well aware of the local stakes.

San Diego's position at the top of the table makes them clear favourites, but Angel City will travel with renewed confidence after their last outing. Straus's team have enough quality to cause problems on the road when they are organised and direct.

For everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC are managed by Jonas Eidevall. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Wave, and no confirmed lineup has been released. Angel City FC are led by Alexander Straus. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the visitors either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

San Diego Wave FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Gotham FC on July 5, and they also claimed back-to-back wins over Chicago Stars and Washington Spirit during that run. The one defeat came against Orlando Pride, who edged them 1-0. San Diego have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Angel City FC have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent match was a 2-0 win over Orlando Pride on July 4, which ended a run of consecutive defeats against North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash. Their only draw in that stretch came in a goalless result against Portland Thorns. Angel City have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 10, 2026, when San Diego Wave FC won 2-1 away at Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at San Diego on August 10, 2025, and 1-1 at Angel City on March 16, 2025. Across the five most recent meetings, San Diego hold two wins to Angel City's one, with two draws. Angel City's only victory in that run came in a 2-1 home win on August 24, 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, San Diego Wave FC sit first while Angel City FC are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: