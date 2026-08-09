Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between San Diego FC and Tijuana will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 10:00 PM.

San Diego FC vs Tijuana is available to stream live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is broadcast exclusively through the platform, and the match is included with a standard Apple TV+ subscription at no extra cost.

San Diego FC host Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup 2026, a cross-border clash that carries genuine stakes for both clubs at this stage of the tournament.

For San Diego, this fixture arrives at a difficult moment. Mikey Varas's side fell 3-1 to CF America in their previous Leagues Cup outing and have won just once in their last five competitive matches across all competitions. The pressure is building on a club that arrived this season with considerable ambition.

Reports linking San Diego with a move for Kevin De Bruyne underline that ambition, but results on the pitch have told a more complicated story. Varas will need a sharper performance here if his side are to advance in the tournament.

Tijuana arrive in contrasting mood. Sebastian Abreu's side were beaten 2-0 by Austin FC in their opening Leagues Cup match, but their Liga MX form ahead of that defeat was encouraging, with three wins from five including a 3-1 victory over Tigres.

Los Xolos are a Liga MX outfit with proven quality and Abreu, the former Uruguay international, has built a side capable of hurting opponents on the counter. San Diego will need to be at their best to contain them.

For everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Tijuana live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Tijuana manager Sebastian Abreu is similarly without confirmed team news. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the away side, and no projected XI has been published. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

San Diego FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to CF America in the Leagues Cup, following a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United in MLS. Their only win in that run came against FC Dallas, a 1-0 result on July 26. The losses included a 2-4 reverse against Vancouver Whitecaps, their heaviest defeat in the sequence.

Tijuana's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss to Austin FC in the Leagues Cup on August 7. Before that, they were unbeaten in four Liga MX matches, beating Tigres 3-1 and Leon 1-0 while drawing 0-0 with both Atletico de San Luis and CD Guadalajara.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between San Diego FC and Tijuana is available from recent meetings. San Diego FC are a first-season MLS club, and this Leagues Cup fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, San Diego FC are placed 27th while Tijuana sit in 36th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Tijuana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: