Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Seattle Sounders FC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required.

San Diego FC host Seattle Sounders FC at Snapdragon Stadium in a Western Conference fixture that matters for both clubs as the MLS regular season reaches its closing stages.

Mikey Varas' side have found wins hard to come by lately. San Diego have not won any of their last five league matches, picking up four draws and suffering one defeat, and they will be looking to change that in front of their home support.

Seattle arrive in San Diego in better shape. Brian Schmetzer's side have won three of their last five MLS outings, and a positive result here would strengthen their grip on a playoff position in the West.

The head-to-head record adds context. Seattle have the better of the recent meetings between these clubs, and the Sounders will travel south with confidence in that regard.

With the playoff picture sharpening, both sides have reasons to push for three points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikey Varas has not confirmed a starting lineup for San Diego FC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brian Schmetzer has similarly not released a projected XI for Seattle Sounders FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage, and further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

San Diego FC have recorded four draws and one defeat across their last five MLS matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy, and they also drew 3-3 with Houston Dynamo FC earlier in the sequence. A 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York represents the low point of their recent form. San Diego have scored 15 goals but conceded 14 across the five matches, reflecting a side that creates chances but struggles to keep the ball out of their own net.

Seattle Sounders FC have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal, following a 1-0 loss to FC Dallas. The Sounders also beat New England Revolution 3-0 and won 2-1 against Sporting Kansas City during the run. Seattle have shown defensive solidity across this stretch, conceding only six goals while scoring eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when the fixture at Seattle ended in a 1-1 draw in MLS competition. Across the three recorded head-to-head matches, Seattle Sounders FC hold the advantage, with two wins to San Diego FC's one. The most lopsided result in the series came in April 2025, when San Diego beat Seattle 3-0 at home.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders FC sit seventh, while San Diego FC are twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: