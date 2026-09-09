Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local blackout restrictions.

San Diego FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with playoff implications on the line.

Mikey Varas's side have won three of their last five MLS matches and carry genuine momentum into this game. The recent addition of veteran striker Cedric Bakambu, signed on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis, adds further depth to a squad pushing hard for a postseason berth.

San Diego's most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City, a result that interrupted a strong run that included victories over LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids. Varas will want an immediate response on home turf.

San Jose arrive in difficult form. Bruce Arena's side have won just one of their last five MLS matches, drawing their most recent game 1-1 at Austin FC. The Earthquakes sit sixth in the Western Conference, but their recent results offer little confidence heading into a road fixture.

The two clubs have met three times in MLS, with San Jose winning the most recent encounter. San Diego will be eager to reverse that trend in front of their own supporters.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikey Varas has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Diego FC, and further squad information is expected closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena has similarly not released confirmed team news for San Jose Earthquakes. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage, and updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

San Diego FC have recorded three wins, zero draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City on September 5, which ended a run that included a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy and a 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids. Varas's side have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

San Jose Earthquakes have managed one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Austin FC on September 6, following a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo. The Earthquakes were thrashed 5-1 at Minnesota United during this stretch and have scored four goals while conceding ten across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 5, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes beat San Diego FC 3-0 at home in MLS. Before that, San Diego won 2-1 at home against San Jose in September 2025, while San Jose claimed a 1-2 victory at home in August 2025. San Jose hold the edge in the head-to-head record, winning two of the three meetings on file.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC currently sit ninth while San Jose Earthquakes are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: