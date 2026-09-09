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Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Diego FC
Snapdragon Stadium
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes
San Diego FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 24
Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local blackout restrictions.

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San Diego FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with playoff implications on the line.

Mikey Varas's side have won three of their last five MLS matches and carry genuine momentum into this game. The recent addition of veteran striker Cedric Bakambu, signed on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis, adds further depth to a squad pushing hard for a postseason berth.

San Diego's most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City, a result that interrupted a strong run that included victories over LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids. Varas will want an immediate response on home turf.

San Jose arrive in difficult form. Bruce Arena's side have won just one of their last five MLS matches, drawing their most recent game 1-1 at Austin FC. The Earthquakes sit sixth in the Western Conference, but their recent results offer little confidence heading into a road fixture.

The two clubs have met three times in MLS, with San Jose winning the most recent encounter. San Diego will be eager to reverse that trend in front of their own supporters.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Varas

Mikey Varas has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Diego FC, and further squad information is expected closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena has similarly not released confirmed team news for San Jose Earthquakes. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage, and updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

SDI

SDI - Form

LAF
W0-1
POT
L3-1
CLR
W3-0
LAG
W3-1
ORL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SJE

SJE - Form

STL
L1-3
LAG
L1-0
MIN
L1-5
HOU
D0-0
AUS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

San Diego FC have recorded three wins, zero draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City on September 5, which ended a run that included a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy and a 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids. Varas's side have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

San Jose Earthquakes have managed one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Austin FC on September 6, following a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo. The Earthquakes were thrashed 5-1 at Minnesota United during this stretch and have scored four goals while conceding ten across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San Diego FCDrawSan Jose Earthquakes
1
0
2
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
3
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
0
FT
Major League Soccer
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
0
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
2
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 5, 2026, when San Jose Earthquakes beat San Diego FC 3-0 at home in MLS. Before that, San Diego won 2-1 at home against San Jose in September 2025, while San Jose claimed a 1-2 victory at home in August 2025. San Jose hold the edge in the head-to-head record, winning two of the three meetings on file.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2213454921+2843
L
W
W
L
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2312473026+440
D
D
L
W
W
3
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2410773824+1437
D
D
D
L
L
4
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2310764540+537
W
D
L
W
W
5
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2310763631+537
W
D
W
D
W
6
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2310584034+635
D
D
L
L
L
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
23101123131031
L
W
L
W
W
8
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2394104443+131
W
L
D
W
L
9
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
238694034+630
L
W
W
L
W
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
228593635+129
D
L
L
L
D
11
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
237883437-329
L
D
W
L
D
12
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
247893036-629
W
L
D
W
L
13
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
227692429-527
D
D
D
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2367102942-1325
D
W
D
W
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2343162358-3515
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC currently sit ninth while San Jose Earthquakes are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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