Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 22:15

Today's game between San Diego FC and Puebla will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 10:15 PM.

San Diego FC vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. English-language coverage airs on FS1, while Spanish-language viewers can tune in on TUDN and UniMás. The match is also available to stream live via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Diego FC host Puebla in the Leagues Cup 2026, with both clubs in need of a result as the group stage reaches its decisive phase. The MLS side welcome their Mexican opponents to California in a fixture that carries real weight for either team's hopes of advancing.

Mikey Varas's side arrive off the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Tijuana in their most recent Leagues Cup outing. That victory steadied the ship after a 3-1 defeat to CF America earlier in the competition, and San Diego will be looking to build on that momentum at home.

Puebla's situation is considerably more precarious. Gerardo Espinoza's side have lost both of their Leagues Cup matches so far, shipping eight goals across those two fixtures. A 5-2 defeat to Portland Timbers was followed by a 3-0 loss to Austin FC, leaving La Franja with nothing to show from their continental campaign.

The contrast in current Leagues Cup form is stark. San Diego have at least found a winning formula in their last outing, while Puebla have struggled to contain MLS opposition at every turn in this tournament.

Off the pitch, San Diego continue to attract attention. Reports have linked the club with a move for Kevin De Bruyne, who is said to be weighing up a departure from Napoli. Whether that transfer materialises or not, Varas needs results now, not headlines.

For Puebla, this is a must-win. Three defeats from three would end their Leagues Cup hopes entirely, and Espinoza's squad must produce a dramatically improved performance to avoid that outcome.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Puebla, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been announced for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Puebla manager Gerardo Espinoza is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

San Diego FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Tijuana in the Leagues Cup on August 10, which followed a 3-1 defeat to CF America in the same competition. Their other win in the run came against FC Dallas, a 1-0 result in MLS on July 26. A draw with Minnesota United and a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids complete the sequence. San Diego scored four goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Puebla have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Austin FC in the Leagues Cup on August 10, following a 5-2 loss to Portland Timbers in the same competition three days earlier. Their only win in this stretch was a 1-0 away victory at FC Juarez in Liga MX. A 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara and a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul complete a difficult recent run in which Puebla scored three goals and conceded twelve.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between San Diego FC and Puebla. San Diego FC are a first-season MLS club, and this Leagues Cup fixture appears to represent the first competitive encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, San Diego FC sit 23rd while Puebla are placed 29th heading into this group-stage fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: