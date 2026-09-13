Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 13 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Philadelphia Union will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

San Diego FC vs Philadelphia Union is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

San Diego FC host Philadelphia Union at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the playoff race enters its final stretch.

Mikey Varas's side come into this game having lost two of their last three MLS matches, including a 2-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes in their most recent outing. After a promising mid-season run that included wins over LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, San Diego need to rediscover that form at home.

Philadelphia Union arrive in California with momentum firmly behind them. Ryan Richter's side have won three of their last five MLS matches, and their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on September 9 — a statement performance that underlines the Union's postseason credentials.

Philadelphia sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, with San Diego ninth in the West. Both clubs are chasing playoff spots and cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign.

Veteran striker Cedric Bakambu, signed by San Diego on a free transfer from Real Betis, adds attacking depth for the hosts as they look to turn Snapdragon Stadium into a fortress in the final weeks of the regular season.

This is a fixture between two sides moving in opposite directions right now, which makes for a compelling watch. TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikey Varas has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for San Diego FC, and further squad information is expected closer to kick-off.

Ryan Richter has similarly not released a projected XI for the trip to San Diego. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for Philadelphia Union at this stage. Updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

San Diego FC carry a mixed run into this game, recording two wins and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Orlando City. The two victories in that stretch — 3-1 over LA Galaxy and 3-0 against Colorado Rapids — show what Varas's side are capable of, but the recent defeats will concern the home dugout. San Diego have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Philadelphia Union arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five MLS matches with no losses. Their most recent result was a 5-0 thrashing of FC Cincinnati on September 9, which followed a 2-0 win over CF Montreal on September 5. The Union also drew 1-1 with Austin FC and 2-2 with Inter Miami during this run. Philadelphia have scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between San Diego FC and Philadelphia Union are recorded in the available data. San Diego FC are an expansion club and the two sides have not yet faced each other in MLS competition.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC sit ninth. Philadelphia Union are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: