Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 22:30 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every Major League Soccer match in 2026. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Diego FC host LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the playoff race.

Mikey Varas's side head into this derby off a strong recent run. San Diego beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 on August 23 to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers three days earlier, and their form across August has included a 1-0 win at Los Angeles FC and back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over Puebla and Tijuana.

The Western Conference standings frame the stakes clearly. San Diego sit 11th, and they need points to stay in contention before the playoff picture firms up. Snapdragon Stadium has developed a reputation as one of the louder atmospheres in MLS since the club's debut season, and the home crowd will expect a response.

LA Galaxy arrive in uncertain form. Greg Vanney's side drew 2-2 with CF Montreal on August 22 and have managed just one win from their last four MLS outings. They occupy 12th in the Western Conference, one place below their hosts, and a derby defeat here would further complicate their postseason ambitions.

Vanney's tenure has carried scrutiny. After the Galaxy missed the playoffs entirely in 2025, the club backed their head coach with a contract extension, and 2026 has been a season that has yet to deliver consistency. A road win in San Diego would represent a genuine statement.

This is a California derby with table implications on both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikey Varas takes charge of San Diego FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Greg Vanney manages LA Galaxy. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been provided. Further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

San Diego FC come into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 home victory over Colorado Rapids in MLS on August 23, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers on August 20. Before that, San Diego won 1-0 at Los Angeles FC and claimed back-to-back Leagues Cup wins against Puebla (3-2) and Tijuana (1-0). That run gives Varas's side a W-L-W-W-W sequence across the five matches.

LA Galaxy carry a less convincing record into this game. Vanney's side have won once, drawn three times, and lost once from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at CF Montreal on August 22, and before that they beat San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on August 20. A 1-0 defeat at Houston Dynamo on August 16 sits in the middle of the run, bookended by goalless and 1-1 draws against FC Dallas and San Jose respectively. The Galaxy have scored four goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met twice in Major League Soccer. The most recent fixture took place on May 24, 2025, when San Diego FC hosted LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium and won 2-1. Before that, LA Galaxy beat San Diego 2-0 at home on February 24, 2025. Each side holds one win from the two meetings recorded in the dataset.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, San Diego FC currently sit 11th while LA Galaxy occupy 12th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: