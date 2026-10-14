Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC will be streamed live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's exclusive arrangement with Apple, every regular season match, Leagues Cup fixture, and playoff game is available through a standard Apple TV+ subscription at no extra cost.

San Diego FC host Houston Dynamo FC at Snapdragon Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with contrasting implications for each side.

Mikey Varas' San Diego side come into this match under pressure. Three defeats in their last five league games have left them in a difficult position in the Western Conference, and a loss here would deepen the concern around their end-of-season form.

Houston arrive in a more settled position. Ben Olsen's side sit fifth in the Western Conference, firmly inside the playoff picture, and will look to consolidate that standing with a positive result on the road.

The Dynamo's most recent outing produced a 2-2 draw at Minnesota United, a result that extended their unbeaten run across their last two matches after earlier draws with FC Cincinnati. They have shown the ability to stay compact and take points from difficult away fixtures.

San Diego, by contrast, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York in their last outing, a result that followed a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union earlier in the sequence. The goals-against column tells a difficult story, and Varas will need a sharper defensive performance at home.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further edge to the contest, with Houston winning the most recent meeting between the two sides earlier in the 2026 season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC live.

How to watch San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mikey Varas takes charge of San Diego FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ben Olsen leads Houston Dynamo FC into the match. As with San Diego, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

San Diego FC have recorded zero wins, two draws, and three defeats across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Red Bull New York, and a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union earlier in the run represents the low point of that sequence. They drew 3-3 with Austin FC and 2-2 with Inter Miami CF in between. San Diego have scored eight goals and conceded sixteen across those five matches.

Houston Dynamo FC have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five league games. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Minnesota United, following an earlier 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati. Houston's only win in this run came against Real Salt Lake, finishing 2-1, while a 0-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City also features in the sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Houston Dynamo FC won 1-0 at home. Across the three recorded fixtures between the clubs, Houston hold an edge with two wins to San Diego's one, with the October 2025 encounter producing a 4-2 away win for San Diego at Houston.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC's fifth-place standing puts them in a strong position to secure postseason football, while San Diego FC's twelfth-place position leaves them with significant ground to make up if they are to feature in the playoff picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: