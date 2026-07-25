Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Snapdragon Stadium

Today's game between San Diego FC and FC Dallas will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 9:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

San Diego FC vs FC Dallas is available to watch live in the US on FS1 and Fox One, with Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes. The match is also available to stream via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Apple TV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Diego FC host FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real significance for the visitors.

FC Dallas arrive in Southern California sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings, firmly in the playoff picture and carrying the form to match. Eric Quill's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the West recently, and a positive result here would reinforce their credentials at this stage of the campaign.

San Diego FC, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Mikey Varas's side sit 13th in the Western Conference and have lost two of their last three MLS matches, including a defeat to Colorado Rapids in their most recent home outing. The pressure is building on a club that showed its attacking potential with a 5-0 win over Austin FC earlier in the season but has struggled to replicate that level of performance consistently.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds context. San Diego FC won the first meeting between the two sides 5-0 at home in May 2025, but the most recent encounter ended 3-3 when Dallas hosted them in March 2026, suggesting the gap has narrowed considerably.

Dallas will travel with confidence. Their away record in recent weeks has been strong, and they come into this fixture with momentum that San Diego will need to disrupt quickly if they are to collect three points on their own turf.

For everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego FC vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch San Diego FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without any reported absentees, with no injuries or suspensions on record for the visitors. No projected XI has been confirmed for either side at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

San Diego FC have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS matches, with one additional draw rounding out the run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids on July 23, which extended a difficult run that also included a 2-4 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps. Their standout result in the period was a 5-0 win over Austin FC, while a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati and a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders FC show a side that has struggled to close out games. San Diego have scored 11 goals across those five matches but conceded nine.

FC Dallas have won three and drawn two of their last five MLS outings, losing none. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at Portland Timbers on July 23, a result that extended an unbeaten run. Earlier in the five-game stretch, Dallas beat Colorado Rapids 1-2 away and San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 on the road, while also defeating Real Salt Lake 3-1. Their only dropped points beyond the Portland draw came in a 2-3 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps. Dallas scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when FC Dallas hosted San Diego FC and the match ended 3-3 in MLS. Before that, FC Dallas won 2-3 at home against San Diego FC in June 2025. The first recorded meeting between the sides ended 5-0 to San Diego FC at home in May 2025. Across the three head-to-head fixtures on record, San Diego FC have won once, FC Dallas have won once, and one match has ended level.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas currently sit fifth while San Diego FC are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: