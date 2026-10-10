Super Lig - Game Week 7 10 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu

Today's game between Samsunspor and Trabzonspor will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and beIN SPORTS. You can also stream the match via beIN SPORTS Connect. Links to watch or stream live are listed below.

Samsunspor host Trabzonspor at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu in a Super Lig fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Samsunspor arrive under Thorsten Fink having endured a difficult run of results. Four consecutive league defeats have left the home side rooted near the foot of the table, and the pressure is building on a squad that looks short of confidence.

Trabzonspor, managed by Thomas Reis, come into this match in contrasting form. A stunning 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in September stands as the highlight of their recent campaign, and they carry genuine momentum into this trip along the Black Sea coast.

The away side are not without their inconsistencies, though. Losses to Konyaspor and Amed Sportif show Trabzonspor can be caught on the wrong day, and a defeat to Drogheda United in a club friendly will have frustrated Reis ahead of a run of league fixtures.

For Samsunspor, this is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them concede repeatedly while struggling to find the net at the other end. Home advantage at the Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu may count for something, but they will need a significant improvement to trouble a Trabzonspor side with genuine quality.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thorsten Fink's Samsunspor have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Thomas Reis has similarly not yet confirmed his Trabzonspor squad, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Samsunspor have recorded one win, no draws and four defeats across their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding eight. Their only victory in that run came away at Rizespor, where they won 2-0. Since then, they have lost to Fenerbahce, Kocaelispor, Corum FK and Erzurumspor FK in succession, with the 1-5 defeat to Corum FK the most damaging result in that sequence.

Trabzonspor's last five matches show two wins and three defeats. The standout result was a 4-0 home victory over Galatasaray in September, followed by a 5-0 win against Genclerbirligi earlier that month. They have, though, lost to Amed Sportif, Konyaspor and Drogheda United across that same period, scoring 11 goals and conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Cup in April 2026, finishing 0-0 at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu. Before that, Trabzonspor won 3-0 in the Super Lig at the same venue in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Trabzonspor have won two, Samsunspor have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Super Lig table, Trabzonspor sit in seventh place while Samsunspor are 16th, meaning the home side are battling at the wrong end of the division while their visitors push for a place in the upper half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: