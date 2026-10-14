Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Salzburg vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AC Milan travel to the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for their Europa League fixture against the Austrian side, with Ruben Amorim's squad looking to sharpen their continental form.

Milan arrive in Austria off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, a result that left Amorim reflecting on a missed chance to build league momentum. The Rossoneri dominated possession but were pegged back after conceding from a corner, and a late Sassuolo goal was only ruled out by a foul in the build-up.

Amorim has spoken openly about the weight of expectation at Milan and how his experience at Manchester United prepared him for managing a club of this scale. That mental foundation will be tested in European competition, where results matter as much as performances.

Salzburg come into this match in mixed domestic form, sitting 14th in the Europa League standings. Danny Roehl's side drew 0-0 with Grazer AK in their most recent Bundesliga outing and will look to use home advantage at the Red Bull Arena to their benefit.

Milan sit 29th in the Europa League table, which underlines just how much they need a positive result to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Points on the road in Europe are not optional at this stage of the campaign.

Christian Pulisic has been central to Milan's attacking play this season and will again be expected to provide the creativity and directness that can unlock a compact defensive block. Luka Modric, who came off the bench to assist Milan's goal against Sassuolo, adds experience and craft in midfield.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan live.

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Salzburg are managed by Danny Roehl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of AC Milan for this fixture, but no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga, and their standout performance in this period was a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz. They also picked up a Europa League win away at Levski Sofia, finishing that run of five matches with five goals scored and three conceded.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, following a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this period came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Across the five matches, Milan have scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 2, 2022, when AC Milan won 4-0 at home. Prior to that, the sides drew 1-1 in Salzburg in September 2022, also in the Champions League. Across the two recorded meetings, Milan have won one and one match has ended level, with Milan scoring five goals and Salzburg scoring one.

Standings

In the Europa League, Salzburg sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their positions and secure progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: