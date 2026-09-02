CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 3 2 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Salcedo FC and Mount Pleasant will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Salcedo FC vs Mount Pleasant is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Salcedo FC host Mount Pleasant in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both clubs fighting for ground in Group B of the competition.

Salcedo arrive at this fixture having gone unbeaten in their two Caribbean Cup outings so far. A draw against Cavalier SC followed a victory over Portmore United, and the Dominican Republic side will be looking to build on that platform in front of their own supporters.

Mount Pleasant come into this match under pressure. The Jamaican club lost their most recent Caribbean Cup outing to Cibao, a 2-1 defeat that left them fourth in Group B and in need of a response.

The Jamaicans do carry some form from their domestic season, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. But Caribbean Cup football demands a different level of focus, and their recent continental result will be a concern.

For Salcedo, second place in the group standings gives them a platform to push for progression. Three points here would significantly strengthen their position and put pressure on the sides above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Salcedo FC vs Mount Pleasant live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Salcedo FC vs Mount Pleasant with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Salcedo FC ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Mount Pleasant have also not released team news at this stage. Information on the squad and any absentees will be updated as confirmation comes in.

Form

Salcedo FC have played two matches in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, recording one win and one draw for a W1-D1-L0 record in the competition. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Cavalier SC on August 21, while their previous match saw them beat Portmore United 2-1 away from home. Across those two games, they have scored one goal and kept one clean sheet.

Mount Pleasant's last five matches span both Caribbean Cup and Jamaican Premier League action, producing a W3-D0-L2 record. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Cibao in the Caribbean Cup on August 18. They also suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat to Portmore United in the league, though they showed resilience by winning three of the other four matches in that run, including a 3-2 win over Montego Bay United. Across those five games, Mount Pleasant scored eight goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Salcedo FC and Mount Pleasant. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cibao CIB 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 W D 2 Salcedo FC SFC 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 D W 3 Cavalier SC CAS 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 D D 4 Mount Pleasant MOU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 5 Portmore United POU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Salcedo FC currently sit second while Mount Pleasant are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salcedo FC vs Mount Pleasant today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: