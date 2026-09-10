CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 4 10 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Salcedo FC and Cibao will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Salcedo FC vs Cibao is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Salcedo FC face Cibao in a Group B fixture of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Salcedo sit top of Group B and have been the more consistent side in this competition. Their unbeaten run, built on a win over Portmore United and two draws, gives them a firm footing as they look to extend their lead at the summit.

Cibao arrive in strong form of their own. The Dominican side have won two of their last three Caribbean Cup outings and beat Mount Pleasant 2-1 in their most recent group game, a result that underlined their ability to grind out results at this level.

This fixture pits the top two sides in Group B against each other. A win for either team would represent a significant step toward securing progression from the group stage.

Salcedo will draw confidence from playing in familiar surroundings, though Cibao have shown they are capable of performing away from home in this competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Salcedo FC vs Cibao live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Salcedo FC vs Cibao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Salcedo FC ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Cibao have also not released team news at this stage. Information on the squad and any absentees will be updated as confirmation comes in.

Form

Salcedo FC have played three matches in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, recording one win and two draws for a W1-D2-L0 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Mount Pleasant on September 3, following a goalless draw with Cavalier SC on August 21. Their only win in the competition came against Portmore United, a 2-1 victory away from home. Across those three matches, they have scored two goals and conceded one.

Cibao have played five matches across the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, producing a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant on August 18, and they also drew 0-0 with Cavalier SC. Their two losses came in earlier rounds against Defence Force, including a 3-0 defeat on November 25, 2025. Across their last five matches, Cibao scored three goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Salcedo FC and Cibao. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Salcedo FC SFC 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 D D W 2 Cibao CIB 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 W D 3 Mount Pleasant MOU 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 W D L 4 Portmore United POU 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 L W L 5 Cavalier SC CAS 3 0 2 1 0 2 -2 2 L D D Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Salcedo FC currently sit first while Cibao are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salcedo FC vs Cibao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: