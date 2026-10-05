CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Saint Vincent and The Grenadines and Sint Maarten will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines host Sint Maarten in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with the group leaders looking to extend their perfect start in the competition.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines come into this match having won all three of their Nations League fixtures so far. Three wins from three have put them firmly in control at the top of the group, and another positive result would tighten their grip on first place.

Sint Maarten's campaign has gone in the opposite direction. Three defeats from three leave them anchored to the bottom of the table, without a point to their name. They need a result here to avoid being cut adrift with matches running out.

The visitors have shown they can score goals, picking up wins in friendly football, but converting that form into competitive points has proved beyond them in this campaign. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have been consistent across both types of fixture, scoring freely and grinding out results.

For viewers in the United States, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Saint Vincent and The Grenadines ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Sint Maarten have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have won four and lost one of their last five matches, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also claimed a 1-0 away victory over Belize in the same competition. A 2-1 win over French Guiana earlier in the Nations League campaign further underlines their consistency. Across five matches, they have scored 11 goals and conceded nine, with four consecutive wins standing out as the defining pattern of their recent form.

Sint Maarten have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Saint Vincent and The Grenadines in the CONCACAF Nations League, following earlier Nations League losses to French Guiana and Belize. Their only positive results in that run came in friendly football, including a 3-2 win over Belize. Across five matches, Sint Maarten scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 3, 2026, when Saint Vincent and The Grenadines beat Sint Maarten 4-2. That result gives Saint Vincent and The Grenadines a winning record in head-to-head fixtures based on available data, with Sint Maarten yet to take a point from the encounter.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 French Guiana GUF 3 2 0 1 4 2 +2 6 W W L 3 Belize BLZ 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3 L L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Promotion Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead Group B4 going into this match, while Sint Maarten sit at the foot of the table. The gap between the sides means the hosts can move closer to securing top spot, while Sint Maarten face the prospect of finishing the campaign without a point if they fail to find a result here.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs Sint Maarten today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: