Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sabah FK host Slavia Prague at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for both sides as they look to build momentum in Europe's premier club competition.

Sabah come into this match under coach Valdas Dambrauskas, having shown consistency in domestic football without yet translating that form into European results. Their heavy defeat to Manchester United in their previous Champions League outing will have sharpened the focus at the Baku club ahead of this fixture.

Slavia Prague arrive under Jindrich Trpisovsky in strong domestic form, though their Champions League campaign opened with a 3-2 loss to Lens. The Czech side will be eager to get off the mark in Europe and have the quality to trouble any opponent on their day.

Both clubs are chasing their first points in this year's competition, which gives this match a direct, results-driven edge that neither side can afford to ignore.

Read on for full details on how to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague, including TV channel, live stream information, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK head into this match without Khayal Aliyev, who is listed as injured. Coach Valdas Dambrauskas is otherwise expected to name a full-strength side, with a projected XI featuring Stas Pokatilov in goal, a back line of Steve Solvet, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Rahman Dashdamirov, and Akim Zedadka, and Joy-Lance Mickels, Kaheem Parris, and Veljko Simic among those expected to feature further forward.

Slavia Prague are dealing with a longer injury list. Stepan Chaloupek, Igoh Ogbu, Hamidou Kante, Pavel Kacor, Adonija Ouanda, and Ivan Schranz are all sidelined, leaving coach Jindrich Trpisovsky with limited options in certain areas. The projected XI includes Jakub Markovic in goal, with Lukas Provod and Mojmir Chytil expected to play prominent roles. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi in the Premier League, while they produced a strong 5-0 win over Zira earlier in the run. Their sole defeat came against Manchester United in the Champions League, a 4-0 loss that stands as their only real blot across the period. They have scored nine goals and conceded four in these five matches.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-2 Champions League loss to Lens. They beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Czech First League and put five past FK Varnsdorf in a cup fixture. The Prague side have scored nine goals and conceded four across the five matches, and they have not lost in domestic competition during this stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded in the available data, so this fixture has no head-to-head history to draw on.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Slavia Prague currently sit in a stronger position than Sabah FK, who are placed near the foot of the standings. Both clubs are fighting to move up the table, which makes this a direct contest between two sides who need a result to keep their European ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: