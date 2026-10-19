Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu to face Sabah FK in the Champions League, looking to arrest a run of form that has left Niko Kovac searching for answers in Europe.

Dortmund arrive in Azerbaijan off the back of two underwhelming results. A 0-1 defeat in Norway against Bodø/Glimt was followed by a goalless draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, leaving BVB with ground to make up in the Champions League standings.

Kovac did not spare his players after the Bodø/Glimt loss, saying flatly that his side had not played with the passion or intensity required to win in Norway. The 0-0 at Union Berlin did little to ease concerns, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel describing the performance as frustrating and painful after Dortmund managed just two shots on target despite controlling 62.6 percent of possession.

Sabah FK arrive in better shape. Valdas Dambrauskas's side beat Slavia Prague in their most recent Champions League outing and have been dominant in the Azerbaijani Premier League, winning four of their last five competitive matches across all competitions.

In the Champions League table, Sabah sit below Dortmund, but the gap between the sides is narrow enough that a home win would carry real weight for the Azerbaijani club's European ambitions.

For Dortmund, this is a fixture they cannot afford to take lightly. The long trip to Baku, following a taxing week of domestic and European football, will test the squad's depth and concentration.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund live.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to name a projected XI featuring Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a back line of Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz and Steve Solvet. Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic and Umarali Rakhmonaliev are listed in midfield, with Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica and Joy-Lance Mickels making up the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Niko Kovac's Dortmund are expected to line up with Gregor Kobel between the posts, a back four of Joane Gadou, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton and Daniel Svensson, and a midfield trio of Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman and Jobe Bellingham. Maximilian Beier, Samuele Inacio and Fabio Silva are projected in the forward positions. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged for the away squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Sabah FK arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 win over FK Qabala in the Azerbaijani Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League during this run. The sole dropped points came in a goalless draw with FK Neftchi. Across those five matches, Sabah scored ten goals and conceded just one, reflecting a defensively solid and attacking-minded side.

Dortmund's recent five-match record shows two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their last outing was a 0-0 stalemate at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and before that came the 0-1 Champions League loss to Bodø/Glimt. The brighter results in this stretch include a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart and a 3-0 victory over Paderborn. BVB scored four goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, though the lack of output in their last two matches is a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK are currently 22nd and Borussia Dortmund sit in 18th place, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the standings and will be eager to climb with a positive result in Baku.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: