Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been getting in the promotion-winning spirit, with champagne already being chugged by Wrexham’s owners.

Hollywood stars taking aim at Football League

Women's team already going up

Cause for celebration at the Racecourse Ground

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood superstars, who have invested considerable time and money into their Welsh sporting venture, are hoping to see Wrexham’s men’s team secure promotion out of the National League and back into the Football League this season. There has, however, been cause for one celebration at the Racecourse Ground in 2022-23, with wild celebrations taken in by players and owners after Wrexham’s women’s side booked their tickets out of the Genero Adran North division.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney posed for pictures with supporters prior to Wrexham Women earning semi-professional status in front of 9,511 supporters on Sunday – with Reynolds’ wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, also in attendance.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham’s men’s team are currently three points clear at the top of the National League, while also boasting a game in hand on automatic promotion rivals Notts County, and will be hoping to pop more champagne corks before the end of what has been another gruelling campaign.