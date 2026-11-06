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RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00

RW Essen host Alemannia Aachen in the 3. Liga, with both clubs in the top half of the table and chasing important points in the promotion race.

Three wins from their last five competitive matches have given Essen momentum. Uwe Koschinat's side have recently found stability.

Aachen arrive full of confidence after winning three of their last five league matches. Mersad Selimbegovic's team most recently beat Preußen Münster 2-1.

Recent meetings between the sides have been close, with plenty of goals at both ends.

Find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at RW Essen and Alemannia Aachen?

RW Essen have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 0-1 away to Sonnenhof Großaspach in the 3. Liga. Before that came a 1-0 win against Jahn Regensburg and a 2-0 win against Fortuna Köln. Essen lost 1-2 to RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup. In total, they scored eight goals and conceded seven during this period.

Alemannia Aachen have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five league matches. They most recently beat Preußen Münster 2-1. Before that, Aachen beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 but lost to Wehen Wiesbaden (0-3) and Viktoria Köln (2-5). Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: line-ups

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: form

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: head-to-head record

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: the table