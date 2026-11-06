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3. Liga
team-logoRW Essen
team-logoAlemannia Aachen
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen
RW Essen
Alemannia Aachen
3. Liga

RW Essen face Alemannia Aachen in Germany’s 3. Liga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

RW Essen host Alemannia Aachen in the 3. Liga, with both clubs in the top half of the table and chasing important points in the promotion race.

Three wins from their last five competitive matches have given Essen momentum. Uwe Koschinat's side have recently found stability.

Aachen arrive full of confidence after winning three of their last five league matches. Mersad Selimbegovic's team most recently beat Preußen Münster 2-1.

Recent meetings between the sides have been close, with plenty of goals at both ends.

Find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at RW Essen and Alemannia Aachen?

RW Essen have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 0-1 away to Sonnenhof Großaspach in the 3. Liga. Before that came a 1-0 win against Jahn Regensburg and a 2-0 win against Fortuna Köln. Essen lost 1-2 to RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup. In total, they scored eight goals and conceded seven during this period.

Alemannia Aachen have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five league matches. They most recently beat Preußen Münster 2-1. Before that, Aachen beat Hansa Rostock 2-0 but lost to Wehen Wiesbaden (0-3) and Viktoria Köln (2-5). Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

ESN

ESN - Form

FOK
W2-0
FCI
L1-0
SSV
W1-0
RBL
L1-2
SHG
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALA

ALA - Form

FCK
L2-5
SVW
L3-0
HRO
W2-0
VFB
W1-2
PRM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: line-ups

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen Probable lineups

Manager

  • U. Koschinat

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: form

ESN

ESN - Form

FOK
W2-0
FCI
L1-0
SSV
W1-0
RBL
L1-2
SHG
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALA

ALA - Form

FCK
L2-5
SVW
L3-0
HRO
W2-0
VFB
W1-2
PRM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: head-to-head record

Head to Head

RW EssenDrawAlemannia Aachen
0
2
3
3. Liga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
3
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
3
FT
3. Liga
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
2
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
3
FT
3. Liga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
2
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
0
FT
3. Liga
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
1
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
2
FT
Regionalliga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
1
RW Essen badge
RW Essen
ESN
1
FT
7Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

RW Essen vs Alemannia Aachen: the table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
W
W
L
W
D
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
126242821+720
W
L
W
L
D
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
W
W
W
L
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
125162119+216
L
W
L
L
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
123361326-1312
L
L
W
D
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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