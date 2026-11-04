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RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV channel and live stream

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live. All available broadcast options are listed below.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three. They beat KVC Westerlo 4-1 most recently, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent before that. In the Europa League, they have a 3-0 win over Bialystok alongside two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

RB Salzburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. They beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 in their most recent outing and have gone unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables