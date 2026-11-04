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Europa League
team-logoAnderlecht
Lotto Park
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Watch RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live today: Who is showing or streaming the match on TV and online?

Anderlecht vs Salzburg
Anderlecht
Salzburg
Europa League

RSC Anderlecht play RB Salzburg in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
CaribbeanDisney+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99
Spanish Language Streamer
ViX Logo

ViX

✅ Extensive Spanish-language live match coverage

✅ Most affordable paid Europa League tier

✅ Stream on mobile, web, and smart TVs

Monthly from$5.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV channel and live stream

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live. All available broadcast options are listed below.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three. They beat KVC Westerlo 4-1 most recently, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent before that. In the Europa League, they have a 3-0 win over Bialystok alongside two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

RB Salzburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. They beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 in their most recent outing and have gone unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

AND

AND - Form

DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
JAG
W0-3
GNT
L4-0
WES
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SAL

SAL - Form

ALT
W3-0
CEL
D2-2
LAS
W1-3
SCB
W2-3
LUS
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

Anderlecht vs Salzburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Bruno

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

AND

AND - Form

DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
JAG
W0-3
GNT
L4-0
WES
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SAL

SAL - Form

ALT
W3-0
CEL
D2-2
LAS
W1-3
SCB
W2-3
LUS
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

AnderlechtDrawSalzburg
0
0
2
Club Friendlies
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
4
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
2
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
0
FT
1Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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