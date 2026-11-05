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RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV channel and live stream

For live coverage, the match between RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg is available on RTL+. All available broadcast options are listed below.

This week's talking points: How are RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg shaping up?

RSC Anderlecht have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five competitive games. They most recently beat KVC Westerlo 4-1, having lost 0-4 to KAA Gent in the game before. In the Europa League, they have one 3-0 win against Bialystok and two defeats. Across those five games, Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight.

With four wins and one draw from their last five games, RB Salzburg are in strong form. They most recently beat Austria Lustenau 5-1. Salzburg are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga games, while in the Europa League they drew 2-2 against NK Celje. Across those five games, Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six.

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables