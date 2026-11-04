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RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live today: TV channel and live stream

You can watch RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live on RTL+. Below is an overview of all available viewing options.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent win was a 4-1 victory over KVC Westerlo, which followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent. In the Europa League, they beat Bialystok 3-0 but also lost twice. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Four wins and one draw in their last five matches have RB Salzburg in strong form. They thrashed Austria Lustenau 5-1 in their most recent outing and have gone unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: The tables