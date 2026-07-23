Today's game between Rosenborg and Manchester United will kick-off at Jul 24, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Rosenborg vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United travel to face Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly as Michael Carrick's side continue their summer preparations ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils arrive in Norway carrying questions both on and off the pitch. A busy transfer window has dominated the headlines, with United still pursuing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and navigating uncertainty around several first-team players, including Joshua Zirkzee, who has reportedly signalled his desire to leave Old Trafford.

On the pitch, there is plenty of reason for optimism among supporters. United closed the Premier League season in strong form, winning three of their final four league matches, including a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and a 3-0 win against Brighton.

Rosenborg head into this fixture with momentum of their own. The Norwegian side have won three straight matches in Eliteserien and a pre-season friendly, making them a well-drilled opponent rather than a passive warm-up act.

One of the more intriguing storylines surrounding this fixture is the potential debut of 15-year-old JJ Gabriel. The teenage midfielder has been training with the United first team and could make his senior appearance here, offering supporters an early glimpse of a prospect generating significant excitement within the club.

All eyes will also be on which fringe players use this platform to press their case for a place in Carrick's plans, as the squad continues to take shape ahead of the new season.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season friendly. For Rosenborg, coach and lineup details have not been released at this stage. Manchester United have also not confirmed their squad or probable lineup, though 15-year-old academy prospect JJ Gabriel has been training with the first team and could feature. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Rosenborg arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches while drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory away at Start in Eliteserien on July 18, and they backed that up with a 3-0 home win over Kristiansund BK earlier in the month. A 2-1 friendly win against Molde adds to the positive run, though a 2-0 defeat to KFUM in late May remains a blemish. Across their last five matches, Rosenborg have scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's recent record is mixed in context. Their last outing was a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Wrexham on July 18. Before that, however, United were in excellent Premier League form, winning three of their final four top-flight matches, including a 3-2 win at Liverpool on May 3 and a 3-0 victory against Brighton on May 24. A goalless draw with Sunderland was the only flat note in that run. Across their last five matches, United have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

RBK Last match MUN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Rosenborg 1 - 0 Manchester United 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

These two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Rosenborg defeating Manchester United 1-0 in a Club Friendlies match on July 15, 2024. That result gives the Norwegian side the only win between the two clubs in recent meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: