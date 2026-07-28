Today's game between Rosario Central and Racing Club will kick-off at Jul 28, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Rosario Central vs Racing Club is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rosario Central host Racing Club in the Liga Profesional, with the visitors arriving as the form team and sitting top of Clausura Group B.

Rosario Central have endured a difficult run of results across competitions. Jorge Almiron's side lost their most recent Liga Profesional outing to Belgrano and have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, that a 4-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Universidad Central.

Racing Club, by contrast, arrive in strong shape. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's men beat Gimnasia LP 2-1 in their last league fixture and have won three of their past five matches, with their only defeat in that stretch coming against Rosario Central themselves back in May.

That earlier meeting between the sides this season ended 2-1 to Rosario Central, adding a layer of unfinished business to this fixture. Racing will be eager to settle the score on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is closely contested, with results swinging both ways across recent seasons. Neither side has been able to establish dominance in this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rosario Central vs Racing Club live, including TV channel listings and live stream options.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central are managed by Jorge Almiron, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Racing Club are under the charge of Juan Pablo Vojvoda. As with the home team, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

Rosario Central have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Universidad Central in the Copa Libertadores, a comfortable 4-0 win. They then lost 1-0 to Independiente del Valle in the same competition before suffering a 3-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Estudiantes. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional loss to Belgrano on July 23. Across those five matches, Central have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Racing Club have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their defeat came against Rosario Central in May, a 2-1 Liga Profesional result. They then posted back-to-back wins in the Copa Sudamericana, including a 2-0 victory over Independiente Petrolero, before beating Defensa y Justicia 4-1 in the Copa Argentina. Their most recent result was a 2-1 league win over Gimnasia LP on July 24. Racing have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 13, 2026, when Rosario Central beat Racing Club 2-1 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Racing won 1-2 away at Rosario Central in January 2026, also in the league. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the fixtures have produced a combined 12 goals.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Racing Club sit first while Rosario Central are tenth. In Apertura Group B, Rosario Central are fourth and Racing Club eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: