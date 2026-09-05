Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 6 Sept 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer live streaming access to the match.

The Clásico Rosarino returns to the Liga Profesional as Rosario Central host Newell's Old Boys in one of Argentine football's most charged city rivalries.

Rosario Central arrive under Jorge Almiron carrying a difficult run of results. They have lost two of their last five matches, including a Copa Libertadores defeat to Corinthians, and have managed just one win in that stretch.

Newell's Old Boys come into this fixture in steadier shape. Frank Kudelka's side have won two of their last five Liga Profesional games and are unbeaten in their most recent two outings, drawing 0-0 with Estudiantes before that.

In the head-to-head record, Rosario Central have the better of recent meetings, winning three of the last five clashes between these sides. Newell's did claim a 2-0 home victory earlier this year in March, so they carry genuine confidence into this derby.

With both clubs sitting in the middle of their respective Apertura groups, points in a derby carry extra weight. The atmosphere at these fixtures rarely needs extra motivation, but league position gives this one an added edge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central are managed by Jorge Almiron, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been released at this stage.

Newell's Old Boys head coach Frank Kudelka is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injury or suspension data available. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Rosario Central have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional on August 29. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Talleres and were beaten 1-0 by Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores. Central have scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Newell's Old Boys have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five games. Their most recent match ended goalless against Estudiantes on August 31. Newell's beat Banfield 2-1 and Deportivo Riestra 2-0 in their two victories, while a 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors earlier in the run showed their attacking output. They scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Newell's Old Boys beat Rosario Central 2-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Rosario Central won 1-0 at home in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Rosario Central have won three times to Newell's two, with Central scoring seven goals and conceding four in that period.

Standings

In the Apertura, Rosario Central sit fourth in Group B while Newell's Old Boys are 14th in Group A. In the Clausura, Newell's occupy fifth place in Group A and Central are sixth in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: