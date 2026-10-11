Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 11 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Rosario Central and Independiente Rivadavia will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Rosario Central vs Independiente Rivadavia are listed below. US viewers can catch the action on Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fanatiz, Fox One, and ViX.

Rosario Central host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with Jorge Almiron's side looking to build on a solid recent run and push their Clausura Group B title challenge.

Central come into this fixture in decent form, having won two of their last five league outings and drawn the most recent one. They sit second in Clausura Group B, firmly in the mix for the title.

Independiente Rivadavia, managed by Alfredo Berti, arrive at this fixture having shown some resilience in recent weeks. Their Clausura Group B position gives them room to climb, and they will be looking to cause problems for a Central side that has not always been watertight at the back.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra edge. Independiente Rivadavia won the most recent meeting 2-0, a result that will give Berti's players confidence heading into this fixture.

With both sides carrying genuine motivation, this Liga Profesional clash has the ingredients for a competitive afternoon. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Almiron has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Rosario Central, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Alfredo Berti is similarly yet to name his lineup for Independiente Rivadavia, with no injury or suspension news available for the visitors at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Rosario Central head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Banfield, and prior to that they beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0. Central also won 1-0 away at Tigre earlier in the run, showing an ability to grind out results on the road. Their only defeat across those five games was a 2-1 loss to Gimnasia LP.

Independiente Rivadavia's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats across all competitions. They drew 1-1 with Gimnasia LP most recently and beat Barracas Central 1-0 before that. A 4-3 win over Aldosivi earlier in the run demonstrated their attacking threat, though defeats to River Plate and Atletico Tucuman reflect a side that can be beaten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia beat Rosario Central 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture at Independiente Rivadavia's ground. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Independiente Rivadavia have won two, Rosario Central have won two, and one game has ended level.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Rosario Central sit second and are well-placed in the title race, while Independiente Rivadavia are seventh and looking to push into contention. In Apertura Group B, the positions are reversed, with Independiente Rivadavia top and Central fourth, underlining how closely matched these sides are across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: